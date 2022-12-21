5 best Nike Dunks releasing in 2023 

Nike has been at the top of its game for as long as a sneakerhead can remember. The American footwear brand often creates new iterations and releases contemporary silhouettes. The Nike Dunks are also the best model the sportwear giant has created among its many rotations. The best sneakers for athletes are known to be those rotations.

Initially a basketball shoe targeted at college athletes, the Dunk made its debut in 1985. However, things started to change in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the swoosh SB took the silhouette and made it its own.

Furthermore, the Dunk will rotate in a fresh way in the new year, just like it does every season. So here are the top five Nike Dunks that will be available in 2023.

The Dunk Low "Year Of The Rabbit" and Four Other Nike Dunks Releasing in 2023.

1) Nike Dunk Low "Panda"

An updated version of the classic two-tone colorway of the Dunk Low will be releasing this month for both men and women, as the swoosh gets ready to release a remarkable lineup of Dunk Low colourways for 2022.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is scheduled for release in the much-loved black and white colourway. The sneaker's base is smooth white leather, which is heightened with black leather overlays and matching Swoosh branding. A black rubber outsole and a white midsole support all of the design.

The Dunk Low' Panda' is set to release on January 2023 and is set to retail for $110 at the official Swoosh site and other retail sites.

2) Nike Dunk Low WMNS "The Future is Equal"

With its upcoming women's series, "The Future is Equal," the swoosh promotes positivity. The new Dunk Low has an icy white colourway and different construction materials. Unlike its competitors, this product comes with a canvas base and alternate Sail and Sail-Cashmere hints all through the upper.

Moreover, two swooshes on each side and swoosh branding on the tongues and heels are recurring design elements. The phrase "The Future is Equal" is also printed on the shoe's lateral heel in a variety of patterns and colors.

These sneakers are available for $110 at select retail sites and the official swoosh site from March 2023.

3) Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil"

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2023 “Reverse Brazil” Nike Dunk Low on-feet! 🟡🟢 2023 “Reverse Brazil” Nike Dunk Low on-feet! 🟡🟢 https://t.co/wNHjZxXMOw

Dunk Low "Brazil," which first hit the market in 2001, made a significant comeback in 2020. As a result, the 2023 Dunk collection was introduced with the Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil," which flips the original colorway.

The Dunk Low is made with a variety of color panels in "White," "Yellow Strike," and "Apple Green." The tongue panel and the shoe's base are constructed with "Apple Green" leather. The overlays, heel tab, and iconic Nike Swoosh are covered in "Yellow Strike" leather. Additional "Yellow Strike" details can be seen on the tongue tag and laces, and an "Apple Green" outsole and "White" midsole finish off the sneaker.

These sneakers are set to release in January 2023 and will retail for $110 and will be available at the official Swoosh retail site.

4) Nike Dunk Low "Year Of The Rabbit"

Nike is looking back at the zodiac animal's last emergence for inspiration for the upcoming "Year Of The Rabbit" celebrations in 2023.

The best "Year Of The..." Air Force 1 in origins was released by the American sportswear in 2011. The original Air Force 1 "Year Of The Rabbit" features a white, red, and blue colourway to match the iconic candy wrapper. It was inspired by a popular milk cream-flavored sweet in China. The chenille materials used for the Swoosh and tongue logos were intended to depict the rabbit's fuzzy character. Simultaneously, the entirely opaque outsole mimicked the translucency of the candy itself.

The Swoosh is transferring the same hues and accents to the Dunk Low for 2023. A first glance at the official pictures reveals the same combination of shades and materials on the uppers, but with the other rabbit, the logo is pressed into the leather on the heel. The outsole further draws attention to the connection to AF1 by boldly stating 2011 on the left shoe and 2023 on the other.

These sneakers will go on purchase in January 2023 and retail at varying prices.

5) Nike SB Dunk Low x Run The Jewels

Nike SB and the musicians have worked together on a few projects over the years, including ones with Dinosaur Jr. and MF Doom, to name a couple. Now add Run the Jewels to the lineup since they will be releasing a joint SB Dunk Low in 2023.

The sneaker has a University Blue leather upper with Marina Blue Nubuck overlays and a Pink Swoosh, as seen in the sneak peek. Along with "Jaimily 2010," which is El-Legal P's name and the name of his wife Emily and their wedding date, as well as their anniversary date, the Run the Jewels stick-up logo is stitched on the heel tab and Zoom unit on the insole.

Another stitching displays Killer Mike's birthday on 4/20/75. Additionally, the Run the Jewels logo is shown in Marina Blue on the translucent outsole, which also features University Blue accents.

These colorful Dunk iterations will go on sale on April 2023 for $130 and will be available at select retail sites and the swoosh official site.

The top five Nike Dunks releases for 2023 are listed here. Which one are you most excited to wear? Tell us in the comments.

