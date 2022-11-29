Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "The Future is Equal" sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike has focused on its Dunk sneakers line this year alongside the 40-year-old Air Force 1. Dunk Low's popularity has grown immensely among sneakerheads and the swoosh label is continuing to expand the catalog to capitalize on the moment. Dunk Low's latest makeover is known as "The Future is Equal."

The Dunk Low "The Future is Equal" sneakers are spreading a message of positive change. The silhouette demands unity and equality among all. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer/Spring 2023.

The swoosh label introduced the Dunk silhouette back in 1985, designed by the legendary Peter Moore. The shoe slowly gained a lot of attention in different parts of the world and communities, be it basketball, skateboarding, or streetwear, the shoe is still one of the most worn and desired silhouettes. The sneakers have been designed in multiple iterations with hundreds of different styles.

The official swoosh label's site gives an introduction of the silhouette to the fans,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The silhouette has shown no signs of slowing down as we enter the new year, and therefore, a slew of fresh styles have already been revealed for early 2023. One of the latest makeovers to occur upon the silhouette is "The Future is Equal."

The swoosh label has frequently used its massive platform with multiple enthusiasts to promote positive messages among its fans and loyalists. The label celebrates multiple cultures and communities, such as LGBTQIA+. From their annual "Be True" collection to their constant support and equity investment for the WNBA, the Swoosh label has consistently drawn attention to social injustices and supported equality.

The latest "The Future is Equal" makeover of the Dunk Low is trying to spread a message of equality and an uplifting scheme for the future of the sport. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of canvas material doused in a single shade of white.

Both the underlay and overlay are clad in an all-white shade with the same canvas material, while the tongue and plain lace set continue to stay monochromatic. The material is reflected over the toe boxes, medial and lateral profile swooshes, and tails.

A pop of color is added to the monochromatic look with the "The Future Is Equal" lettering placed on the heel overlays on the lateral side of the left pair and the sockliners. The right pair, on the other hand, features a graphic. The look is finished off with creamy sail midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

The sneakers are expected to be released in early 2023 for $110 through the Nike website, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

