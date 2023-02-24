Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” shoes: Price and more details explored 

Supreme, the American streetwear giant, has reunited with its longtime and favorite partner, Nike.

Supreme is the master at doing collaborations. Each seasonal collection of this streetwear label includes sneakers, and as part of their long-standing, ongoing connection with Nike, the brand seems to alter the famous Air Force 1 for its Fall/Winter 2023 catalog.

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Baroque Brown" design is expected to be released during the Christmas season of 2023. Given that the shoes are expected to cost $118, according to Sole Retriever, sneakerheads wouldn't want to pass up this chance. They will be sold by Supreme, Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few exclusive selling partners, both online and offline.

Interested readers can purchase them in men’s sizing options after their launch.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” colorway will be dressed in a monochromatic ensemble

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Baroque Brown shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the course of its nearly 30-year existence, Supreme has established itself as a notable force in the streetwear market. The NYC-based skate label has had the pleasure of collaborating with virtually every significant business under the sun (in and outside of the fashion world).

Supreme's project with Swoosh, which many people regard as the brand's best collaborative effort, dates back to the early 2000s and has included a number of SB creations as well as apparel capsules. However, in more recent years, we've seen the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low become a staple product during Supreme drops.

The Swoosh brand's web store lists the following product details for the iconic silhouette:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Years after the "White" and "Black" coloring was first made available, another brown version has just surfaced, this time in "Baroque Brown."

The "Baroque Brown" version of the Supreme AF1 maintains the all-nubuck top structure like the "Wheat" iteration did, adding a monochromatic shade of brown to each and every panel alongside the branding and sewing elements.

With perforations on the toe box, a metallic silver lace dubrae (although this time it sports a co-branded Supreme insignia), and Nike branding on the tongue flap as well as heel tab, the original AF1 elements are still present. The iconic Supreme box emblem is displayed once more on the heel accent in red and white.

The neutral baroque brown midsole plus outer sole unit finishes the design and gives it a homogenous appearance.

Later this year, the highly anticipated Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 "Baroque Brown" edition will be available. Customers and merchants who are interested in staying up to date on the rollout details as well as other news may download the SNRKS app or register on the label's website.

