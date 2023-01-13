Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low "One Block At A Time" shoes: Everything we know so far

Oregon-based athletic wear company Nike is gearing up for the debut of its new partnership take on its SB Dunk Low silhouette with Born X Raised, a LA fashion label.

The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low "One Block At A Time" shoe is anticipated to go on sale in the summer of 2023 at Nike SB skate stores both online and in-person. A Born X Raised and SNKRS app release is also likely. Fans will have to stick around for the confirmed drop dates, price, and sizing details of this joint launch.

Born x Raised Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in blue and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the arriving collab shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike SB has contributed to the development of some of the most popular shoes in the market over the past 20 years, with many of them being ultra-rare partnerships with artists such as Supreme, Jeff Staples, and numerous others. In 2022, the swoosh label debuted multiple collaborative designs of the SB Dunk Low silhouette with HUF, Crushed Skate Shop, and Concepts.

With preparations in place to deliver a substantial number of new footwear partnerships, 2023 is looking good for Nike as well as its SB line. The swoosh division is currently extending its reach with a Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low in addition to a two-piece pack with Run the Jewels and a much-anticipated collaboration with Mexican beverage firm Jarritos.

For the unfamiliar, Chris “Spanto” started Born X Raised back in 2011 to pay tribute to the Los Angeles ‘90s era. The brand was founded by Spanto and his creative associate Alex "2Tone" to provide a forum for genuine storytelling and self-expression.

The label creates apparel to mirror the lives of its designers. Beyond the glitzy Hollywood persona and the sidewalks of Venice Beach packed with Instagram influencers, Born X Raised wants to convey another side of Los Angeles.

Chris’ label has worked with a variety of brands, including Converse, 424, Carhartt, the Dodgers, Retrosuperfuture, the Lakers, and more. The brand is finally getting for its much awaited Nike SB Dunk Low collab.

With a clean white and blue color palette, the LA-based street fashion brand tweaked the iconic SB model. The former shade is employed on tongue flaps, quarter panels, and toe boxes, while the latter is utilized on the overlays.

Take a closer look at the lateral surfaces, heel counters, and outsoles of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cross patterns are used instead of the toe boxes' customary dotted vents, while holographic heel tabs plus the remixed "Born SB" logo are added to the heel counters. Born x Raised's catchphrase is "One Block at a Time," which the brand chooses to emphasize on their tongues as well as toe tips.

Given that the laces contain the wording "In Loving Memory" embroidered on them, it is evident that these are intended to honor a particular loved one from the street fashion brand. Furthermore, the phrase "On the Turf" has been molded into a 3D block on the heels.

Additionally, these low-top collaborative shoes have unique embellishments, including diamond-shaped toe box openings and jewel upper eyelets. The medial swooshes start to have holographic highlights, and the co-branded heel tabs, as well as pink embroidered logos on the heel counters, keep sneakerheads interested in learning more about the pair.

Stay tuned to the swoosh label’s primary web page to receive quick release updates and pricing details of the aforementioned "One Block At A Time" collaborative launch.

