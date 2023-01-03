ADER ERROR x Converse “Create Next: The New is not New” collection - Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The renowned fashion collective ADER ERROR recently joined forces with the Swoosh label’s beloved offshoot Converse for their fresh take on the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette. The duo have revamped the popular silhouette in blue, black, and typical white hues.

The limited edition ADER ERROR x Converse “Create Next: The New is not New” exclusive Chuck 70 sneakers are slated to drop on January 9, 2023 via adererror.com, following which the shoe will be made available in a few select physical locations of the label on January 10, 2023.

Ultimately, readers can also buy these sneakers from the online locations of Converse from January 12, 2023 onwards. These footwear pieces will be offered with a retail price tag of $115 for each pair.

ADER ERROR x Converse “Create Next: The New is not New” lineup reimagined All Star Chuck 70 sneaker

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Create Next: The New is not New Chuck 70 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many people consider ADER ERROR to be one of the most well-known apparel companies in the market, despite the fact that it has just recently celebrated its ninth anniversary. As we take a first look at the ADER ERROR x Converse Chuck 70, the Seoul-based brand that rules the catwalks from London to New York City appears to have intentions to rule the footwear scene in 2023 as well. Offering its take on the All-Star shoe manufacturer's classic mainstay that arrives clothed in suede fabrics.

The collab’s description on Converse’s website reads,

“Converse and ADER ERROR collaborate on a new drop inspired by the old. Using a unique layered approach, the creative cultural brand crafts a distinct Chuck 70 that celebrates the look of aged, well-worn sneakers. Founded in 2014, ADER ERROR’s slogan is “"he new is not new." It’s a philosophy that looks to the past to design what’s next—re-editing to create styles that are both distorted and forward looking.”

The brand further explained the design of their co-designed Chuck 70 as,

“The suede design draws inspiration from the iconic look of old Chucks, capturing the spirit of that aged aesthetic through an array of imperfect details, including detachable overlays and a burnished distressed effect on the foxing. Converse x ADER ERROR: The new is not new.”

ADER's Chuck 70 appears at first glance to be another iconic colorway, but a closer analysis revealed that there is much more to this shoe than first meets the eye. The high-top sneakers are entirely wrapped up in a white/blue/black color scheme. Its signature color scheme that attracted notice during its most recent ZARA selection is a throwback, with a white suede foundation and vibrant blue canvas panels on the upper side.

It comes with two sets of laces for a magnificent appearance and has surplus materials all around for a deconstructed vibe. The front of the shoe has a typical rubber toe cap in addition to cursive writing. A vulcanized rubber midsole that hasn't altered the shoe much completes the look.

Take a closer look at the complimentary clothing range of the collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

These Chuck 70 shoes will be accompanied by a set of apparel items. These items will comprise of a gray hoodie, white tee, blue and white varsity jacket, and gray sweatpants. All these items are embellished with co-branded logos of the partnering labels.

Mark your calendars for the soon arriving, ADER ERROR x Converse “Create Next: The New is not New” collection launch.

