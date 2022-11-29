Where to buy Converse “Monster Clash” Basketball Pack? Price and more details explored 

Nike’s mainstay casual sneaker label, Converse, recently debuted its “Monster Clash” Basketball Pack for this winter season. This pack comprises two pairs, namely BB Prototype CX and BB Shift, each of which is dressed in a holiday-friendly red ensemble. These shoes are packed with hoop-inspired designs that focus on stability and performance.

The Converse All Star BB Prototype CX “Monster Clash” shoe was recently launched on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and the Converse All Star BB Shift “Monster Clash” shoes are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. Both these sneakers are marked with a retail price tag of $120 per pair.

Those interested in copping the new Converse shoes can check out the brand's online webstore. The All Star BB Prototype CX shoes are currently available for purchase. The second shoe of the sneaker pack will also be sold by the shoe label’s online store soon.

Converse “Monster Clash” Basketball Pack offers two colorways this holiday season

Take a closer look at the newly designed basketball shoes (Image via Converse)

With a variety of models already available and the brand's return to the floor in full force, the Boston-based company has started to capitalize on the buzz around on-court sneaker packs. As a result, Converse has decided to base its collection of holiday shoes on the famed appearance of ghoulish creatures.

The description of the Beast Mode Prototype CX shoes on the brand’s official website reads:

“Inspired by the hair-raising look of infamous monsters, the All Star BB Prototype CX is designed to release your inner beast on the court. A faux leather and textile upper plays host to red and black ombre below printed hits of blood red splatter and decorative stitching designed to resemble the staples that held Frankenstein's Monster in one piece.”

The description concludes by mentioning a "glow-in-the-dark" part of the shoe:

“A glow-in-the-dark Star Chevron on the lateral and a graphic print of fangs on the heel ties this killer look together.”

The Prototype CX features a jacquard yellow and black knit outer, highlighted in the namesake fashion by its brilliant red midfoot Star Chevron surrounded by a black trim, with the goal of evoking the appearance and feel of a player's "inner beast."

The latter extends a simulated blood-splatter design over its leather ensemble, and the heel tabs are covered in a reptilian fabric with vampire teeth biting a yellow emblem. A crimson-to-black transition is used on the CX Foam midsole underneath the foot, and the sparse white stitching references the iconic stitched-up design of Frankenstein. The sole units of these sneakers are finished off with the original Nike Air Zoom units for improved performance and energy returns.

The BB Shift utilizes a similar red, yellow, and black color scheme, with the base layer anchored in a prominent shade of crimson and the top tongue sporting various textures that resemble reptilian scales. The circular TPU reinforcements are embellished in bright yellow, and the sole unit is finished off with jet-black lace sets.

Readers should keep an eye out for the upcoming BB Shift “Monster Clash” shoes that will be released in a few weeks. They can visit Converse’s online stores if they want to get their hands on the other Prototype CX model.

