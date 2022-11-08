Where to buy Notre x Converse sneaker collection? Release date and more details explored

Swoosh-owned sneaker company Converse recently joined forces with the Chicago-based retail outlet Notre to launch their very first collaborative collection. The duo have worked on two of the most popular silhouettes of the shoe label, One Star and Chuck 70 Hi. While the former received only one makeover, the second silhouette will be offered in two different colorways and styles.

The newly designed Notre x Converse footwear pack is all set to debut on November 12, 2022. This lineup offers three different pairs that will be sold on Notre and Converse's online stores and via a slew of select retail shops. Pricing details for this sneaker collection have not been released at the time of writing.

Notre x Converse collaborative footwear pack will offer One Star and Chuck 70 High shoes

Take a closer look at the Chuck 70 Hi (left) and One Star (right) shoes (Image via Notre)

A majority of the world's population has spent the last two years shut away in their houses, surrounded only by the companionship of belongings and furnishings. Notre has collaborated with Converse for the first time to create the Notre x Converse Collection as an homage to the spaces people have created. This collaboration, which consists of three sneakers, is unquestionably one of the shoe label's best joint ventures of the season.

Notre's official web page described the latest collaborative collection as,

“For our first collaboration with Converse, we look inward – to the home – for inspiration on a new Chuck 70 and One Star collaboration, presenting three executions with nods to craftsmanship and thoughtful décor.”

Starting it all off is the collab’s One Star shoe, made up of canvas and premium suede panels. The complete shoe features a simple "Triple White" color palette. Branding accents appear on the insoles as well as around the heel counters of these shoes.

Suede overlays are added to the toes and on the heel areas. The medial side, on the other hand, boasts a typical Star embroidery in white. Here, tongue flaps and lace sets are also complete with similar white tones.

The collection also includes two Chuck 70 Hi shoes, one with a blue patchwork quilt-like design and the other with an earthy brown color scheme. Both of these pairs are highlighted with contrasting stitches all around. These brown and denim blues are entirely made using canvas materials.

Take a closer look at the Chuck 70 Hi blue denim shoe (Image via Notre)

Here, metal-fitted eyelets surround the tongue flaps. On the rear sides, the heel pull tabs can be spotted and are composed of similar tones. Typical Converse All-Star logo patches are stitched on the ankles of these high-tops.

More branding accents can be seen in the form of the "All-Star Chuck Taylor" insignia on the right shoe and Notre's logo on the back of the left, all three pairs are supported by rubber midsoles. The insoles also have co-branded accents for more details.

The new shoe collection will be released on November 12. Each of these pairs will be available in men’s sizes on the online locations of the partnering labels and their retail partners.

