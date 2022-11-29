Where to buy LAIKA x Converse Chuck 70 By You collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

Nike’s globally renowned sublabel Converse recently teamed up with emerging animation studio LAIKA to create a wide assortment of sneakers. These sneakers will be adorned with imagery from the studio’s Oscar-nominated animation flicks.

LAIKA is an American stop-motion animation studio established in 2005 and situated in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon. It is owned by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The upcoming LAIKA x Converse Chuck 70 By You assortment is slated to hit the shelves on November 30, 2022, at 10 am ET. The playful footwear pieces will be available at Converse's online and physical locations and at a couple of other retail vendors. These sneakers will arrive with a price tag of $95.

Those interested in getting their hands on these stylish printed high-tops can sign up on the shoe label’s website for quick updates on the details and launch.

LAIKA x Converse Chuck 70 By You sneaker collection honors movies such as Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline, and more

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Chuck Taylor 70 sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

When creating a film, LAIKA's creators are driven by a desire to create characters that audiences will never forget. The five films produced by LAIKA were all nominated for PGA Awards for Outstanding Animated Film and Oscars.

The collab’s description on the shoe brand’s official website reads,

“Celebrate the iconic films and unforgettable characters of LAIKA with collectible Chuck Taylor All Star high tops you can make your own. With colors, graphics, prints and patches all inspired by the studio's wildly imaginative stories-including insider references for fans -you can put a personalized spin on the street classic.”

The description continues,

“Design a one-of-a-kind pair with bold and vibrant details that draw from the unique aesthetics of Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link.”

Each colorway will commemorate LAIKA Studios movies (Image via Converse)

LAIKA is an acclaimed animation studio with a number of iconic films to their credit. The pioneers of stop-motion are working with Converse on a Chuck 70 By You journey based on five different movies such as Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Coraline. This is in recognition of their Oscar-nominated successes.

The LAIKA x Converse Chuck 70 By You allows individuals to gain the opportunity to design a completely unique colorway while simultaneously celebrating the filmography of the studio. It does this by taking inspiration from the storylines, styles, and icons present in the previously stated classics.

For the top alone, there are more than 20 possibilities, including eight color combinations and 11 unique designs. Among the latter, there are two for each movie, in addition to one that makes references to all of the aforementioned.

Animation enthusiasts will also have the chance to customize their movie-themed shoes with medial patch and heel designs that are inspired by each of the Oscar-nominated films, six different lace colors, three rubber and eyelet colors, and more.

The upcoming LAIKA x Converse collaborative sneakers will be available on the shoe label's website from November 30, 2022, for $95. Interested shoppers can sign up on the label’s official website for quick updates on the shoes.

