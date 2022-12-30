JJJJound x BAPE STA capsule collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Justin Saunders’ JJJJound is emerging as a collaborative powerhouse as it created another BAPE STA capsule collection with A Bathing Ape.

The whole A Bathing Ape x JJJJound capsule collection will go on sale on January 7, 2023. This apparel and footwear collection will be sold online and at a select stores in JJJJound and BAPE.The retail prices for all the items will vary from ￥9,900 to ￥30,800 (around $75 to $230). The sneakers will be dropped in for men's sizes.

JJJJound x BAPE STA collab shoes will be dressed in a white and navy ensemble with similar apparel items

Here's a detailed look at the collab shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Started by Justin Saunders, JJJJound was originally introduced as a digital platform, which was later turned into an artistic collective studio. The design studio continued to make waves with its minimalist ideas, coupled with the timeless designs of its numerous partners, namely New Balance, and most recently emerged collabs with Adidas and Puma.

Justin Saunders and company, becoming more well-known thanks to their work with New Balance, previously collaborated with one of the most storied streetwear labels, BAPE, on a straightforward pair of BAPE STAs earlier in 2022.

The official JJJJound Instagram page just teased a second capsule assortment, indicating the two are continuing collaborating. The collaborating labels then made the collection's official debut. The official web page of the Japanese label mentioned the latest collab as,

“JJJJound and BAPE® collaborate for the second time to highlight the Japanese heavyweight’s influence on global street culture and fashion.”

The commonalities between the two brands that drew them together for this joint collection are further explained as follows:

“BAPE® is recognized for their bold streetwear collections and frequent collaborations; meanwhile JJJJound uses a minimalistic archival approach to design and collaboration. Merging those two approaches to create a timeless collection of streetwear memorabilia, the two labels decided to use navy tones to highlight the pieces and add both a sense of sophistication and streetwear authority to the designs.”

The essential esthetics and unique visual language of the ground-breaking brand are included throughout this collection. Along with two mesh cap options, a logo-printed sweatshirt and sweatpants, plus a t-shirt, it also features a simplified design of the BAPE STA silhouette.

Take a closer look at all the apparel items offered under the new collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

The pair, like their previous collab sneakers, are totally made of white leather with accents of navy emerging on the labeling as well as the sockliner. The toe box is perforated, the seam is a chordal shade to complement the leather panels, and the classic "BAPE STA" and star emblems are still placed where they usually are.

Although the heel hasn't been photographed as of this writing, the initial collaboration between the two saw the marking on the heel changed with the lettering "JJJJound," so the same should happen here.

A white BAPE STA midsole as well as a navy rubber outer sole unit are located beneath the foot. The shoes will be delivered in a customized cardboard box, which is covered in blue BAPE ABC camo and has "JJJJound" lettering on the sidewalls as part of the special packaging.

Speaking of apparel items, the dual-toned matching snapback cap and tee is priced equally at￥9,900 (around $75) apiece. The pullover hoodie and sweatpant will cost you ￥27,900 (around $210) and￥25,300 (approx. $190), respectively. And the most expensive item of this collection is the pair of sneakers that will be priced at ￥30,800 (around $230).

Mark your calendars for the arriving JJJJound x BAPE STA collection. Fans can also take a more detailed look at the collection on the brands’ official websites.

