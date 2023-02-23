Nike Air Jordan 2 “Sunset Haze” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 2 has significantly rejuvenated over the last few seasons, evoking a captivating array of mainline and OG styles. The Air Jordan 2 "Sunset Haze" features the newest product from the Jumpman banner, adding to the Beaverton brand's women's-only vintage footwear inventory.

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 2 “Sunset Haze” variant entered the sneaker market on February 23, 2023. These shoes are offered with a retail price label of $175 for each pair. Fans and other curious buyers can easily obtain them online and at offline locations, Nike's SNKRS app, and a few other partnering retail chains.

Nike Air Jordan 2 “Sunset Haze” colorway is dressed in tan snakeskin textured overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the new AJ2 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thanks to partnerships with music superstar J. Balvin, Titan, Shelflife, Maison Château Rouge, and designer Nina Chanel Abney, the Air Jordan 2 saw a growth spurt in 2022.

More inline possibilities, like the pair that just made their debut in a neutral color palette, are now being developed for Jordan's second most famous silhouette.

The heritage and backstory of MJ’s second signature silhouette are mentioned on the shoe label’s website,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

Here's a closer look at the tongue areas and heels of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The description of the new Air Jordan 2 “Sunset Haze” on the SNKRS app reads,

“You looking for an everyday classic that can ground an outfit or be easily styled up? This AJ2 pairs elegant neutrals with subtle accents (that Sunset Haze in the outsole and piping pops oh-so-beautifully) so you get a sophisticated set of kicks, ready for whatever. We can't wait to see the looks you serve.”

These shoes feature a Sail/Desert/Sunset Haze/Light Steel Gray color palette. The forefoot's aged Sail leathers are combined with smoother tan snakeskin leather for the midfoot and heel counters, highlighted by a richer tan panel treatment.

These sneakers are adorned with snakeskin textured overlays (Image via Nike)

The tongue flaps' uppers, decorated with a deep tan Air Jordan wing logo, and the lace loops both feature an eggshell hue that pops up. In this instance, similar dark brown hues are also used to make fuzzy nylon sock liners.

As seen on other Nike products, the white Nike logo adorns the heel counters on the backside. The sturdy sole unit in Desert Tan is shown supporting the top. In contrast to the uppers, the Sail midsole features the iconic Air unit, and the rubber outer sole unit is a blend of gray and blush pink rubber alternately positioned towards the bottom.

Make sure to get your hands on the latest release, the Air Jordan 2 "Sunset Haze" edition, currently available. For more updates on other upcoming Air Jordan releases, you can easily subscribe to Swoosh’s official website or install the SNKRS app.

