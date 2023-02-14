5 upcoming Air Jordan 11 releases of 2023

Jordan Brand added the Air Jordan 11 to its growing lineup more than 20 years ago. The famous designer Tinker Hatfield conceptualized and flawlessly implemented the design of the 11th silhouette.

During the NBA legend and designer's heyday, the world was saturated with innovative ideas and designs, and AJ11 was one among them when it was unveiled in 1995. The business has been working on new color schemes and upgrades of the 11th signature shoe ever since.

Similarly, it is getting ready to introduce several new colorways in both the high and low-cut styles in 2023. Scroll down to learn more about the upcoming AJ11 colorways.

Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Four Additional Colorways are Set to Debut in 2023.

1) Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Gray."

The sneaker's foundation comprises white mesh with white nylon lace reinforcements, and its front is covered in gray patent leather. The "Jordan Jumpman" strip can be found on the midfoot of the tongue, and 23 markings can be noticed on the heel. A transparent outsole completes the shoe, which is finished off with more white on the midsole.

On April 1, 2023, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Gray" is expected. Visit the SNKRS app and certain stores for $190 to buy these pairs. Other sizes of grade school, preschool, and toddlers will be offered for $150, $90, and $70, respectively.

2) Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan.”

Take a closer look at the upcoming women's Neapolitan colorway mockup (Image via Sole Retriever)

As of now, the November 2023 rollout is anticipated for the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 Retro “Neapolitan” colorway. They will be delivered online and offline by Nike SNKRS and a few Jordan Brand shops. The selling pricing for women's, preschool, and toddler sizes is $225, $100, and $80, respectively.

The famous ice cream's Sail, Velvet Brown, and Atmosphere color palettes served as inspiration. Although no leaked images are available, this AJ11 is anticipated to come in White (Vanilla), Dark Mocha (Chocolate), and Atmosphere/Pink (Strawberry) colorations. On top of an icy translucent outsole, it will also have high-cut glossy leather with distinctive branding placements.

3) Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.”

Take a closer look at the yellow snakeskin colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The footwear features a white leather foundation with white nylon lace overlays and utilizes the same color blocking as the earlier AJ11 Low "Snakeskin" color variants. The rand encompassing the sneakers is covered in a fake yellow snakeskin print. Jumpman Jordan strip can be seen through the tongue's mid-foot on the yellow liner. The shoe is finished off with a white midsole and an icy translucent outsole.

On May 11, 2023, the Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin" is expected to be on sale for $190 on SNKRS and at a few select stores.

4) Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Black/White.”

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

On September 22, 2023, the upcoming "Black White" shade of the AJ11 Low silhouette will be on sale. Men's sizes for this vintage color blocking will be available. These shoes are available from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few additional exclusive Jordan outlets for Jordanheads. Each will be offered for an anticipated $190 price.

This Air Jordan 11 Low IE's outer is made of a "Black" mesh foundation with a long "White" topping that encircles the shoe. The front toecap is made of "Black" leather to compliment the tongue lining. A "White" midsole and an icy translucent outsole complete the shoe.

5) Air Jordan 11 “DMP”

The swoosh brand is currently reviving the AJ11 excitement by sending sneakerheads back to the past. The vintage "DMP" is the newest colorway to cover the silhouette.

The shoe company hasn't confirmed the release date for the Air Jordan 11 "DMP." Still, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair is expected to be available from December 9, 2023. Nike, SNKRS, and a few other stores will sell them for $225 in men’s sizes.

Although official images of the sneaker have not yet been released, early sources indicate that it will include a golden Jumpman emblem with "23" text on the lateral surface. The toe boxes and heels will be covered in black patent leather. Both sneaker profiles will have white nylon straps.

A branding tag with "Jumpman Jordan" wording in gold will be placed at the center of the tongue with the nylon strap.

These were some of the highly anticipated AJ11 signature shoe releases. Jordan fans and other sneakerheads can register on Nike's official website and the SNKRS app to receive prompt updates on their release.

Poll : 0 votes