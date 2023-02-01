Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Yellow Snakeskin” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 11 Low has been a mainstay of the Jordan Brand summer collection for a long time. Launches of the low-cut AJ11 model are scheduled for April, May, and June each year, each of which is offered in many colors and patterns that pay homage to classic Jumpman shoe traditions.

The new women’s “Yellow Snakeskin” variant of the Air Jordan 11 Low signature silhouette is set to mark its entry into the footwear world on May 11, 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. These pairs will be available in full family sizes, including women’s, preschool, and infant/toddler variants.

While the first two are marked with $190 and $85, the last one will be sold with a retail price tag of $70 in that order.

Nike’s Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Yellow Snakeskin” shoes will be dropped in women’s exclusive sizes

The conventional patent leather high-top was first transformed into a low-top in 2001 with the release of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low. Alongside them, an iteration called "Snake" was introduced, swapping the recognizable patent leather for snakeskin.

Two colors were released, one for men in "Navy" and the other for ladies in "Pink." In addition to these two hues, a "Nightshade" version plus a fresh interpretation of the original "Pink" pair have been released. After that, Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Snake went silent till now.

The shoe brand gives the following details about the history and creation of their cherished eleventh signature silhouette:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

The description continues as,

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

For the summer of 2023, the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Snake will return. This women's pair, often known as the "Yellow Snakeskin" variant, is offered in clean white, tour yellow, and sail. Instead of using patent leather, it has an exterior made of white with tour yellow snakeskin accents.

The lining and the Jumpman logo on the tongue strip and rear heel are additional sources of yellow. A white midsole and translucent gum sole in the color of the sails support everything.

Keep a watchful eye out for the “Yellow Snakeskin” Nike Air Jordan 11 Low. Stay tuned to Nike’s official website and SNKRS app for regular updates on this vibrant colorway.

A second pair of "Elephant Print" AJ11 Low shoes from Jordan Brand will be released in addition to the "Yellow Snakeskin" hue. At the moment, the release date for these sneakers is April 1, 2023. This shoe will be available in numerous sizes, like the noted snakeskin variant, and will come in men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler versions.

Prices for each pair will range from $70 to $190, depending on size. After the debut date, purchase them through the Nike SNKRS app.

