Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple Gum” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

A brand new version of Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers will debut in 2023 as part of the Swoosh label's skateboarding collection. The most recent model, known as "Court Purple Gum" sneakers, will be made available soon.

Later in the 2023 autumn season, fresh Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers will be offered. Retail pricing for each pair of these sneakers will be $110 whenever they are issued.

They will be sold via Nike as well as a few particular retail stores that are linked with Nike SB for readers and Nike SB enthusiasts to buy. Interested readers will have to hold onto their horses for the confirmed launch dates of this colorway.

Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in “Court Purple Gum” color scheme with orange accents all over

The in-hand look at the Court Purple Gum colorway of SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Throughout 2022, the Nike SB Dunk Low shape has already incorporated a variety of different combinations and styles, both in standalone debuts and partnership offerings with businesses like Crushed Skate store, Concepts, and HUF. In 2023, the much awaited "Heineken 2.0" version will go on sale alongside another striking and sumptuous colorway made in association with music duo, Run the Jewels.

The buzz around Nike SB Dunks has increased significantly in recent years, with vintage models currently fetching some of the highest secondary market prices. Modern releases are now completely sold out, and skate shops are unable to maintain the stock of the sneakers due to the model's overall buzz as well as the exciting colorways created by the SB team.

Since the silhouette has recently debuted in a crisp "Court Purple Gum" colorway, don't count on seeing the most recent SB Dunk to remain in stores.

On its website, Nike explains how the Nike Dunks were conceptualized:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The entire shoe is coated in a Court Purple/Court Purple-White-Gum Light Brown-Vast Grey-Safety Orange color scheme. The majority of the silhouette is clothed in a two-tone court purple and white revamp throughout its top, encased in suede and tumbled leather.

Take closer look at the heel counter of the new Nike SB Dunk Low shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The toe box, quarter panel, and collar are made of white tumbled leather, while the mudguard, eyestays, and heel topping are fashioned from court purple suede. The white tongue flap as well as the sockliner are matched with the fat rope lace loops, but the orange Swoosh emblem on top of the tongue flap stands out against the colorless tag.

A court purple suede Nike Swoosh is featured around the midfoot, continuing to the heel tab with the same color scheme and texture. The white Dunk midsole and gum rubber outer sole unit complete the style.

To learn when the Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers will be on sale, readers can subscribe to the shoe manufacturer’s mailing list. Customers can also get the SNKRS app if they want to learn more about this release and other future SB Dunk offerings.

