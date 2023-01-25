Nike Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Oregon-based Swoosh label, Nike owns the globally renowned Jordan Brand, which will be offering a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” colorway by the end of this year.

As part of the shoe company's long-standing tradition, Air Jordan 11 hues often make their appearance around the holiday season. The highly coveted "Cherry" version of the eleventh signature shoe was introduced to the sneaker community just a few days ago during the holiday season, and as we enter the new year, we are already receiving hints regarding the future "Neapolitan" version.

Around the 2023 holiday shopping season, the upcoming "Neapolitan" colorway of the Air Jordan 11 model will be introduced. It’s important to note that only women’s sizes for this much awaited colorblocking will be made available.

These shoes are available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few additional exclusive Jordan outlets for Jordanheads. Each will be sold for an anticipated $225 price.

Nike’s Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" shoes will be covered in brown and white hues

Take a look at the other expected mockup of the arriving AJ11 Neapolitan iteration (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Aside from creating colorways specifically for Michael Jordan, whether they are inspired by his career highlights or some of his favorite pastimes, Jordan Brand will draw inspiration from pretty much anything to spice up the Air Jordan collection.

We've previously heard speculations about Air Jordan 11 DMP possibly making a comeback for the upcoming holiday season in 2023, but SneakerHeadz has speculated that we might be receiving a women's-only colorway for the Neapolitan ice cream-inspired design.

The description of the eleventh signature silhouette on the Jordan Brand’s official web page says:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

It further reads:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Which possible Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" do you prefer? Which possible Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" do you prefer? https://t.co/db9LtxKSBj

The sneaker is rumored to have shades of white, dark mocha, as well as warmth that corresponds to the vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry tincture of Neapolitan, but its precise color setting is currently unknown. Only mock-ups of the colorblocking are available at the moment.

What we can anticipate are the typical AJ 11 branding elements, such as the Jumpman all along collar, "23" on the heel, and "Jumpman Jordan" spelled laterally along the center of the tongue flap, as well as the elevated cut of patent leather Jordan Brand switched over after the rollout of the AJ 11 "Space Jam" in 2016.

Rounding out the shoe is a Phylon-cushioned midsole and semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit that completes the overall design.

In the winter of 2023, the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" shoes would be released. Fans of MJ as well as other potential clients may easily sign up on the official e-commerce website of the Swoosh label or download the Nike SNKRS app to receive timely information on the stated release.

