Where to buy Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Black White” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Beaverton business’ mainstay sublabel has its sneaker roster ready for the coming year, and the recently surfaced all-new Air Jordan 11 Low shoe will also join this list. This new colorway dubbed “Black White” will feature complete leather makeup.

The forthcoming “Black White” colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Low silhouette will be hitting the shelves on September 22, 2023. This classic colorblocking will be offered in men’s sizes. Jordanheads can get their hands on these shoes from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other select Jordan retailers. Each will be sold with an expected price tag of $190.

Nike’s Air Jordan 11 Low IE will arrive in “Black White” makeup for the following year

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low IE Black White shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred" made a comeback in 2021. Following this in October 2022, a newly created "Light Orewood Brown" colorway was launched by the shoe company. Jordan Brand is now releasing the AJ 11 Low IE for the third consecutive year, this time in a brand new colorway.

The footwear label mentions the story and design of its beloved eleventh signature silhouette as:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar breakneck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

Further continued as:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

Not too long ago, the trusted sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever introduced the first images of the arriving Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE “Black White” shoes.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



Coming Fall 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE “Black White”Coming Fall 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE “Black White” ⚫️⚪️Coming Fall 2023 https://t.co/GZMBXwQdrn

The complete shoe exhibits a perfect combination of tumbled and superior patent leather panels. While the sneakers have a black tumbled base, they are topped with glossy white leather elements. Here, the mudguards are fashioned with black tones, surrounding the white toe tops.

The tongue tags are made using bold black hues that are topped with matching lace sets. On the lateral side, the mesh netting with 3M reflective tape is used to further accentuate the uppers. These 11 Low IE's keep things easy with a white midsole that is perfectly glued to the translucent outer sole unit. Undoubtedly, these midsoles are integrated with the original Air units.

In addition to the “Black White” colorway, Jordan Brand will also drop another “Elephant Print” of AJ11 Low shoes. As of now, these shoes are scheduled for April 1, 2023. Unlike the aforementioned variant, this shoe will be offered in multiple sizes, including men’s, grade school, pre-school, and toddler variants.

Based on different sizes, the prices will vary from $70 to $190 for each pair. Buy them from Nike’s SNKRS app following the launch date.

