Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Doernbecher” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The iconic Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette has been updated as part of the sportswear giant's new Doernbecher line. The silhouette is reimagined by Jaren Heacock. The shoe will don a Bright Crimson/Total Orange-Yellow Strike color scheme.

The new Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher" colorway is set to debut in Summer 2023. These shoes are expected to be offered at $160 for each pair. Fans and other interested readers can buy them online, at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated sellers.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher" shoes will be covered in Bright Crimson and Yellow Strike overlays

Take a closer look at the arriving Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers and colorful lace sets (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is a firm believer in the ability of sports to bring about change. This belief is reflected in the Doernbecher Freestyle program.

Since its debut in 2004, Doernbecher Freestyle has helped the hospital raise close to $31 million. The program offers six OHSU Doernbecher patients the chance to collaborate with Nike Design employee volunteers to design innovative sneakers, apparel, and equipment ideas. The collection was part of a raffle and sold as a part of a fundraiser for the hospital.

The Doernbecher Freestyle Program is highlighted by the Swoosh's website as,

“The Doernbecher Freestyle program, a partnership between Nike and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, allows a group of special patients who have triumphed over serious illnesses to design authentic Nike gear. As a national leader in medical research and education, Doernbecher has been helping heal children and families in the Oregon and Washington area since 1926.”

Here's a detailed look at the laterals of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

After taking place online for the previous three years, the auction will now take place in person. Those in attendance will have the chance to bid on Freestyle footwear and clothing, including the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher" reinterpreted by Jaren Heacock.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 features a pixelated Roblox alter ego on the tongue tag and Chinese lettering, drawing inspiration from Jaren Heacock's love of designing, coding, and building robots. His Chinese heritage and dragons also inspired the colorway. Additionally, "Future" and "Assembling" patches with velcro attachments are used on the top to decorate the heel counter.

The names of Jaren's siblings are written inside the shoe at the toebox, and the shoe's signature yellow, orange, and red color scheme is also present on the rubber outer sole unit, Cushlon, and Zoom midsole.

Take a look at the complimenting hoodie and backpack (Image via Nike)

The wearers can easily switch over to different styles as each pair of these sneakers will be offered with a total of seven different lace sets. To match these shoes, dragon-themed backpacks, and hoodies will also arrive for purchase.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher" rendition planned for 2023. Those interested in buying them can subscribe to Swoosh's official web page or get the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch.

In addition to the Zoom Vomero 5, the brand will also offer Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Foamposite One, Air Huarache, Air Max 90, and Air Presto variants reimagined under this Doernbecher Freestyle Program of Nike.

