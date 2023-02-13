Nike Air Max TW "Frank Rudy" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Oregon-based activewear juggernaut Nike is gearing up for the launch of the Nike Air Max TW “Frank Rudy” iteration. This new colorway will arrive with sesame overlays.

It is expected to be released alongside other models like the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, and Air VaporMax 2021, on March 9, 2023.

The retail cost of these sneakers, which come in men's sizes, is $170. Customers will be able to purchase the Nike Air Max TW “Frank Rudy” from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few online and offline locations worldwide.

Nike Air Max TW "Frank Rudy" shoes will arrive with barometer-themed hangtags

Here's a detailed look at the themed Nike Air Max TW sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman experienced a creative downturn during the beginning of the 1970s. Although their brand was fairly successful among college athletes, it was still unclear how they planned to advance it.

Around this time, the Beaverton firm was unexpectedly contacted by NASA aeronautical expert Marion Frank Rudy with a proposal to install an airbag in a shoe. Knight initially felt this was absurd, but he soon began to open up to the idea.

After considerable experimentation and failure, the brand created Air, which is now, more than 40 years later, regarded as one of the most distinctive sneaker innovations of all time. The Swoosh label has unveiled the Nike Air Max TW "Frank Rudy" sneakers as a tribute to this invention. Nike underlined the background of its silhouette as:

“So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you've got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1–2 punch of comfort and fashion.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The description continues:

“Ready to highlight any fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colourways make it easy to style. And if you're ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning.”

The entire sneaker is wrapped in a Summit White/Safety Orange-Sesame-Light Photo Blue-Lemon Wash-Black color scheme. The Air Max TW, one of the newest models in the Tailwind line, features a mesh foundation with chevron accents on the laterals and medials.

For a luxurious appearance and feel, sesame suede reinforcements run all around the top, whereas the tongue is dressed in light picture blue leather. The thick midsole has lemon wash Air bubbles underneath. The Air Max TW also includes a limited-edition keychain that is designed to look like a barometer, a device used to gauge air pressure.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the shoe (Image via Nike)

As a means of paying homage to Marion Frank Rudy's authentic sketches, blueprint graphics are used throughout the custom insoles. The model is then completed with Nike's Pinwheel emblem around the heel.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Max TW “Frank Rudy” colorway that is coming up next month. For those interested in copping them, you can register on the Swoosh’s online store or get the SNKRS app for instant updates on these shoes.

