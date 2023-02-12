Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Jordan, Nike's leading offshoot, regularly updates the Air Jordan 37 model. The shoe gained appreciation from sneakerheads during its release earlier this year as a result of its innovative design and technological features.

The brand new Air Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net" edition is currently gearing up to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks. These shoes are anticipated to be offered at a retail price of $175 per pair.

Those interested can buy them from the online and offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partnering retail vendors, including JD Sports.

Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net" edition is covered in a black ensemble with multicolored accents

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird's duel in the 1992 McDonald's commercial has created a special place in basketball history. Jordan's multicolored sweater from the commercial has been the inspiration for several designs, and the upcoming shoes are no different.

The "Nothing But Net" colorway will host multi-color stripes, inspired by Michael Jordan's sweater on the tongue.

The Air Jordan 37's elegant Lenoweave uppers are highlighted with the Swoosh mark.

The company website states:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The geometric motif in red, purple, blue, and yellow claims the tongue tabs. Jet-black nubucks dominate the uppers and sock liners of the shoe, whereas a bold "Game Royal" is sewn into the laces.

A clean white sole unit stands in contrast to the upper, which is pitch-black, creating a straightforward design that is sure to attract attention. The shoe also hosts a colorful sectioned pattern underneath the sole.

The multilayer exoskeleton takes design cues from Nike's well-known Huarache footwear. The website further describes it:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

Customers now await more details about the launch date of the Air Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net" shoes. To receive updates about the launch of this colorway, individuals can sign up on Swoosh’s official web page or install its SNRKS app for instant notifications.

