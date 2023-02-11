Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Phantom Bright Cactus” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand is about to release Nike Cosmic Unity 3, a modern silhouette. The shoe will sport "Phantom Bright Cactus" make-up for the new version.

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Phantom Bright Cactus" colorway is expected to be released this summer. Both Nike's online and physical retail stores, as well as other affiliated businesses, will sell these sneakers.

Men's sizes will be available for these pairs. For a payment of $170, sneakerheads of all stripes—including Nike fans—can add these shoes to their wardrobe.

Nike Cosmic Unity 3 will arrive in “Phantom Bright Cactus” makeup with soft pink accents throughout

A closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

While there may not be the same enthusiasm for Nike Basketball as there was a decade ago, but the company always comes up with new ideas. Nike has adopted many eco-friendly components and packaging for its most recent launches as sustainable development and eco-friendly design have become the company's overarching design philosophies. The shoe label’s website highlights the Cosmic Unity sneaker line as:

“The creation of Cosmic Unity can be traced back to 2008 with the release of the Nike Zoom BB II Low 'Trash Talk'. The low-profile silhouette was Nike's introduction to the possibility of making a shoe using recycled materials without compromising performance.”

The idea behind this ecologically conscious line is further mentioned:

“The Cosmic Unity dares to take this idea even further. The team made conscious decisions with sustainability in mind at every step of the process, from designers foregoing paper to sketch their ideas digitally to the production team agreeing to reduce the number of samples they requested from the factory.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Similar to the Nike Space Hippie collection, the Nike Cosmic Unity range has seen performance basketball shapes made from environmentally friendly materials. A third iteration of the Nike Cosmic Unity, aptly known as Cosmic Unity 3, has just debuted in the shade of "Phantom Bright Cactus."

The Phantom/Medium Soft Pink-Bright Cactus-Light Bone color scheme will be applied to the whole sneaker. With a fresh look, the silhouette keeps its knit upper while adding cushioning and lockdown from the neoprene on the tongue.

The majority of the fabric's 3D appearance is covered in tonal phantom tones, with embroidered details standing out in a vibrant cactus shade. The Swoosh branding and some parts of the collar have pink accents close to the collar.

A detailed view at the laterals of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Additional vivid cactus accents are provided by the lace set and pull button on top of the tongue, while phantom-colored shades complete the rest of the shoe's wavy, Air Max 97-inspired upper.

A foam midsole with a TPU strip that gives a cutout to a mesh part with a pink rose-like pattern is located beneath the foot.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Phantom Bright Cactus” variant that will arrive in summer-appropriate tones. Fans and other curious buyers can sign up on Swoosh’s official website or install the SNKRS app for the confirmed launch date of this launch.

