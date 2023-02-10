Nike Air Max 97 'Oxidized' shoes: Where to buy and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 and COMME des GARÇONS collaborated on two colors for the 25th anniversary of the popular shoe, with each of them including a special oxidized print over the mudguards. Now, almost a year later, Nike is virtually copying the strategy used by the Japanese brand, but in a much more colorful way.

The new Nike Air Max 97 'Oxidized' shoe is all set to make its official debut in the next few weeks. Although the confirmed launch dates are currently under wraps, the pair will be purchasable online as well as offline from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated sellers.

Nike Air Max 97 'Oxidized' shoes will feature teal and brown makeup with 3M reflective accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Oxidized colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 97 was first introduced in 1997. Contrary to common belief, the sneakers' design was inspired by mountain bikers rather than the Japanese bullet trains.

For those who are unaware, the Air Max 97 was the inaugural Nike shoe to feature comprehensive Air technology. Additionally, the silhouette debuted a hidden lacing system. With many fans thinking that the Nike Air Max 97 silver colorway was influenced by Japanese bullet trains, it was given the nickname of 'Silver Bullet.'

This silhouette carved out a unique position for itself throughout time, not just among sneakerheads but amongst regular shoppers as well. The iconic Air Max's beginnings and developments are featured on the Swoosh's official website as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

Numerous new colors and styles were introduced in the preceding year, greatly boosting the demand for sneakers. In 2022, the sneaker community was enthralled by iterations including 'Hangul Day,' 'Atlantic Blue,' 'Voltage Yellow,' 'Set to Rise,' and other vivid colors.

In addition to these colorways, the re-release of the 'Silver Bullet' variant is another recent example that stands out, while more daring additions like the 'Kiss My Air' rendition have satisfied the needs of those seeking something a little different.

In light of this, Nike's newest Air Max 97 'Oxidized' model fits perfectly into the company's more innovative genre. The mudguards are where the 'Oxidized' colors and detailing can be seen prominently, while the top composition is predominantly built of mesh and leather. Furthermore, the shoe has a teal mesh base with copper/brown leather embellishments on top.

Clearly, the Copper 3M reflective patterning is the shoe's most distinctive characteristic. More teal and copper labeling can be seen on the tongue as well as the heel. The midsole is coated in sail, with the shoe finished off with a brown rubber outer sole unit.

You can keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Max 97 'Oxidized' variant that's planned to be released in the coming months. Those absolutely interested in buying these stylish footwear designs can easily sign up on the brand’s official web page or download the SNRKS app for timely updates.

