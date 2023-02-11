A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Retro SP Pack: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, a sublabel of Nike, has once more partnered with the renowned global retail brand A Ma Maniere for their interpretation of the Air Jordan 5. For their upcoming release, the well-known duo revamped the iconic shape in the "Black" and "Light Bone" colorways.

The "Black" iteration will be wrapped up in a Black/Burgundy Crush-Black-Pale Ivory color scheme. The "Light Bone" variant will be dressed in a Light Bone/Black-Burgundy Crush-Pale Ivory paint scheme.

The new A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Retro Sneaker Pack will debut sometime during the 2023 holiday. Although the official launch dates are being kept under cover by the Jordan Brand, they will be sold at online and offline stores of A Ma Maniere, Nike, the SNKRS app, and some associated Jordan Brand retailers worldwide. They will be offered in men's sizes for $225 per pair.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Retro SP Pack will offer two contrasting colorways, Black and Light Bone

Here's a detailed look at the Light Bone colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

The first collaborative sneaker of James Whitner and his A Ma Maniere label with Jordan was a unique colorway of the Air Jordan 3 Retro for women in 2021. The larger size of this shoe is fetching high resale prices, making it one of the most sought-after releases in recent years.

Following this, Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, Air Jordan 2 Retro, and Air Jordan 4 Retro were all released by A Ma Maniere. The Air Jordan 5 Retro will receive an A Ma Maniere makeover in addition to the two Air Jordan 12 Retros that are currently expected to launch. The mockup images of the two Air Jordan 5 colorways were recently teased by the Sole Retriever.

The AJ 5 signature shoe's background is described as follows on the company's website:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Here's a closer look at the Black colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

The fifth iconic silhouette's shape is further highlighted as follows on the Jordan Brand website:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan 5 with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outer sole unit, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Retro will be brand-new for the holidays in 2023. One pair is done up in "Black," whereas the other is spruced up in "Light Bone." These shoes come in two contrasting hues. Expect a black top with burgundy and ivory details for the black, burgundy crush, and soft ivory pair.

The bone-based base of black, burgundy, and ivory accents are available in light bone, black, and pale ivory. Both pairs might have dual markings and tongue flap embellishments made of 3M reflective material.

Keep a watchful eye on this highly anticipated A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 sneaker lineup that will supposedly arrive this holiday season. To keep yourself posted on these shoes, sign up on Swoosh's official web page or get the SNRKS app to receive instant updates.

