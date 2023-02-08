Air Jordan 3 Retro “Off Noir Cement” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand is gearing up for the release of a fresh Air Jordan 3 colorway for women. The latest iteration, named “Off Noir Cement” will be accentuated with sail and black hues.

The Holiday 2023 release date for the Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir Cement" colorway is set by Nike SNKRS and a few Jordan Brand shops, both online as well as offline. These shoes will be sold with a fixed price label of $200 for each pair. Jordan heads and other sneaker enthusiasts can buy them in typical women's sizes.

Air Jordan 3 Retro shoes will arrive in “Off Noir Cement” makeup with sail and black details

Take a closer look at the arriving AJ3 Off Noir Cement colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" released last year was a major hit with Jordan fans. The colorway was released exclusively for ladies by the Jordan brand for the 2022 holiday season, including brand-new metallic gold accents. Jordan will recreate the iconic Air Jordan 3 in "Off Noir Cement" this year.

The shoe brand's official web page underlines the beginnings of its third signature shoe,

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

The description further reads,

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

A look of the new colorway was recently shared by popular sneaker media outlet House of Heat. The arriving shoe will be wrapped up in an Off Noir/Black-Coconut Milk-Cement Grey-Anthracite-Sail color scheme.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir Cement" is being released by Jordan Brand as their campaign for women's exclusives continues. This pairing will be primarily off noir with classic color blocking and elephant print accents.

The body of the design, which is complete with a midsole in the shade of coconut milk, features embellishments in cement gray and black. Lastly, the cement gray outer sole unit wraps up the overall design.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 3 Retro “Off Noir Cement” colorway that is planned for the coming months. Those interested in copping them can sign up on the shoe label’s official web page or install the SNRKS app to receive quick alerts for the shoe.

In addition to the aforementioned Off Noir Cement colorway, Michael Jordan’s shoe company has planned many other colorways including “Fear,” “Lucky Green,” “White Cement Reimagined,” “Wizards,” and more that will be releasing in the coming months of 2023. These shoes will be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other associated retail shops.

