Air Jordan 3 Retro “Fear” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Jordan, the high-end subsidiary of Nike, will potentially release a "Fear" color-blocking version of the Air Jordan 3 to mark the silhouette's 35th birthday this year. The eye-catching pairs will be delivered with faded black underlays and bright orange accents.

Nike and Jordan brand insider, SoleSavy, shared pictures of the Air Jordan 3 "Fear" colorway a while back on its social media website. Later this year, the classic "Fear" colorway of the Air Jordan 3 variation is poised to rule the sneaker industry. Retail pricing for these sneakers is anticipated to be around $210.

Customers may buy these black hoop gear from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few curated retail stores with ease.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Fear” shoes will arrive with black and orange accents all over

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming AJ3 colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "DMP," "Golden Moments," and "Fear" Packs represent some of the most famous retro packs that Jordan Brand has ever released. They were all themed releases that started in the 2000s. All of these have grown to become some of the most highly regarded footwear for collectors, but those who missed out on the Air Jordan 3 "Fear" may get another chance to get their hands on a pair thanks to rumors that the colorway could return for the Holiday 2023 season, as per SoleSavy.

Jordan Brand's official page highlights the backstory of the third signature shoe as,

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

The description further reads,

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Take another close look at the shoes (Image via SoleSavy)

These anticipated AJ3 shoes will don a Night Stadium/Total Orange-Black color palette. The "Fear" pack, which at first included the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 5 (all sold separately), paid homage to the 2008 marketing campaign "Become Legendary" by incorporating darker tones with dazzling pops of color on each pair (sans the black and gray AJ 4).

For AJ 3, the traditional elephant pattern on the mudguard, as well as the heel, came in a two-tone gray appearance, with gray colors dominating the nubuck top.

Black perforated nubuck with gray embellishments on the middle area of the eyelets with orange splashes from the bottom and top TPU eyelets running down the eye stays and tongue flaps, as well as the collar areas.

A tri-toned grey and white have accentuated the design, a black midsole with a black rubber outer sole unit, and an orange Jumpman marking on the tongue flap and across the heel counter.

Keep an eye out for the planned Air Jordan 3 “Fear” rendition in the coming months. To receive instant updates of these shoes, fans can quickly sign up on Nike’s website or install the brand’s SNKRS app.

