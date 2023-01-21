Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Michael Jordan and Nike's sneaker line has produced many great silhouettes, however, any sneakerhead can easily say that the Air Jordan 11 was one of the best products from their partnership. The swoosh label and Michael started their journey back in 1984, and they went on to become a legendary duo in the sneaker sphere.

After launching Air Jordan 1 in 1985, the second-most desired Air Jordan sneaker model was Air Jordan 11. The sneaker became incredibly popular as it marked a momentous occasion of Michael Jordan's return to the court. Michael Jordan further announced that the AJ11 was his favorite sneaker in the "Concord" colorway.

The swoosh label is now reigniting the hype of AJ11 by taking sneakerheads back in time. The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the retro "DMP." An official release date for the Air Jordan 11 "DMP" hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to the media outlet Zsneakerheads the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 "DMP" sneakers are a nod to the 2006-released Defining Moments Pack

The partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike began in 1984 and is still going strong. Now, the duo is reliving the moments of their partnership by releasing multiple retro silhouettes - which is also in trend.

After unveiling a full-fledged Air Jordan Retro collection, which features 16 retro colorways and will be released in Summer Spring 2023, the swoosh label is launching more iconic colorways individually.

The latest retro colorway is the Air Jordan 11 DMP, which debuted in 2006 as a part of Defining Moments Pack. On the reseller sites like StockX, the pair is currently priced from $500 to $2000. The official Jordan label's site introduces the sneaker model by explaining Air Jordan 11's relationship with Michael Jordan.

"His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring."

The site further mentions,

"The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was and instant favorite among players and it a made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam."

The sneaker model takes a similar construct and color-blocking pattern as the iconic "Concord" colorway, which is still a favorite for Michael Jordan. The sneaker's upper is made of patent leather and Cordura mesh material.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks “DMP” Air Jordan 11 set for Holiday Season this year “DMP” Air Jordan 11 set for Holiday Season this year 👀🏆 https://t.co/S5zv3qPfh4

The shoe's official imagery is yet to surface, however, according to early reports, the shoe will feature a golden Jumpman logo and "23" lettering on the lateral profile. The black patent leather will be placed around toe boxes towards the heel. The white nylon straps will be featured on both sneaker profiles.

A branding tag will be added along the center of the tongue with the nylon strap, which will also feature "Jumpman Jordan" lettering in gold. An official look is yet to be revealed, until now, the pair's return in Holiday 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers for $225.

