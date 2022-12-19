Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" sneakers: Where to buy, price and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous sub-label have released several iconic silhouettes this year, with Air Jordan 1 being the most iconic and hyped. Nike is commemorating Air Jordan 1's upcoming 40th anniversary by releasing a slew of new colorways of the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" is the newest iteration of the Jordan brand to surface. It is inspired by the Air Jordan 11 OG "Concord" shoes, which debuted in 1995.

The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the sneakers. However, according to Hypebeast, the pair will be released in the coming weeks via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023 during the Summer/Spring season.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" sneakers that'll remind you of the 1995-released Air Jordan 11 OG "Concord"

The amalgamation of basketball and fashion with the sneaker world can be traced back to the 1980s when the Hall of Famer and pro basketball legend Michael Jordan collaborated with the Nike label and signed a lifetime deal.

The legendary NBA player has overcome many obstacles to reach his current level, and signing a contract with the swoosh label is widely regarded as one of the high points of his career. The official Swoosh label introduces the story of Air Jordan 1 and its significance as:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

AJ1 low has been featured by the swoosh brand for quite some time now and has been released in a number of different iterations. These new "Concord" colorways, along with others like "SNKRS Day Korea," "Black Toe," "UNC To Chicago," and "Ice Blue," are expected to be released in 2023.

In 2023, Nike Air Jordan 1 Low will be released in a slew of new colorways. The latest "Concord" update is reminiscent of Tinker Hatfield's original Air Jordan 11, which was the first basketball shoe to feature a patent leather design construct.

The collection piece continues the Jumpman's trend of adding another OG silhouette colorway to their beloved AJ1. The upper of the silhouette is made of white patent leather, with pure white base panels contrasted by jet-black patent leather overlays.

The white mesh tongues complement the white patent leather sole perfectly. The toe boxes, heel counters, laces, and lateral and medial Nike swoosh logos are all crafted from shiny black patent leather.

The Jumpman logo on the tongue and the winged basketball insignia on the heel counters add branding details. The look is completed with solid white midsoles and semi-translucent icy blue outsoles.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" sneakers hasn't received an official release date but according to early reports, the shoe will be released in 2023 at a retail price of $120.

