A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship "Black White" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike’s mainstay sublabel, Jordan Brand, has once again joined forces with the globally renowned retail chain A Ma Maniere for their take on the Jordan Air Ship. For the latest launch, they gave the silhouette a classic “Black White” makeover.

The A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship Black White is scheduled to go on sale during the holiday season of 2023 via A Ma Maniere, Nike SNKRS, and possibly through a few select retailers both online and offline. The pair will cost $140 and come in men's sizes.

A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship "Black White" revives the beginnings of Michael Jordan with Nike

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Ship Black White colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

With James Whitner's "The Whitaker Group," more precisely with the brand's premium retail shop, A Ma Maniere, Jordan Brand has discovered a valuable collaborator. Their work has so far been featured on a number of throwback releases, including the AJ 1, 2, 3, 4, and AJ 12 in "Black Burgundy" and "White Burgundy," but they are currently working with Jordan Brand on the Air Ship.

While the team worked perfectly on an ultra-limited set last year, A Ma Maniere will once again take on its often underappreciated predecessor with the Jordan Air Ship "Black White" for the Holiday 2023 season.

The original Air Jordan design legacy includes the Nike Air Ship in a significant way. Nike used a renowned advertising campaign, now known as the "Banned" commercial, to introduce the Jordan range.

Starting from the outset, Michael Jordan's decision to deal with Nike in 1984 was significantly influenced by Nike providing him with his own line of clothing and shoes. Because it was the first time the brand had done something similar, it helped establish the precedent for many current player relationships.

The Nike Air Ship played a crucial role in the birth of the Air Jordan brand. When Michael entered the NBA, the Air Jordan 1 was not ready. The feeling of the court under his feet made him favor shoes that were closer to the surface. A few Nike Air Ships, some of which had "Air Jordan" or "Nike Air" printed on the heels, were provided to MJ by Nike while working on the design of the Air Jordan 1. This pair is distinct because it only includes "Air."

The "Air Ship," created by Bruce Kilgore, was the inaugural basketball shoe Michael Jordan wore while playing in the NBA. It was first made available in 1984. Hence, this made the silhouette iconic.

Like other Jordan Air Ships, this model keeps things straightforward and maintains its primarily all-white leather construction with the vintage touches you'd see on 80s pairs. The top part has nearly identical panels to the AJ 1, with perforated leather on the toe box as well as black Nike Air branding on the tongue.

Tonal stitching adds depth to the design. The leather collar receives the last of our black accents on the top, along with additional white Nike Air marking.

Although we are unsure of exactly where the A Ma Maniere logo will appear, it is likely that, like with the initial collaboration between the two companies, a similar tag will be put on the tongue tag. A white Air Ship midsole and black rubber outsole complete the design.

Keep an eye out for the next A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship that is planned for the coming months. Those who are curious to buy them can sign up on Nike’s official web page or get the SNKRS app for quick updates and confirmed release dates.

