Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf “Watermelon” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The brand-new Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Watermelon" should be the focus of your attention if you are an avid golfer as well as a sneakerhead.

In the summer of 2023, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Watermelon" colorway will be available. These vibrantly colored shoes will only be available in men's sizes, with a retail price label of $170 for each pair. The golf shoes are anticipated to become accessible in the upcoming months via the SNKRS app, Nike, and at a few exclusive retailers both online and offline for both Nike enthusiasts and interested readers.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf shoes will arrive in the "Watermelon" colorway for the spring season

A detailed look at the Watermelon colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike continued to dominate the market in 2022 as it celebrated the anniversaries of two of its most adored designs, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The second of the two styles recently celebrated its 35th birthday. The swoosh label presents a sneak peek of its repertoire, creating new hues and patterns that will be popular well into 2023.

The most current colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 Golf silhouette features a color scheme inspired by watermelon, as opposed to the Panda colorway introduced a few days ago. The sneaker's most recent redesign is also referred to as colorful and summer friendly.

The shoe firm explains the origins and developments of the well-known Air Max 1 silhouette as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take a closer look at the tongue and toe areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The new iteration is wrapped in a White/Gridiron-Green Strike-Pewter-Coral Chalk-Oxygen Purple color palette. The Nike Air Max 1 features a vibrant pink coral chalk structure made of water-resistant nylon, the most recent shoe to feature a fruit-inspired color palette after the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.

The light grey suede covers the medial and lateral sides, the heel counter, and the entire shoe is enclosed in an eye-catching green mudguard.

The lace sets also have a second black-speckled pattern that resembles watermelon seeds to keep with the overall theme. The Air midsole beneath the foot also features this pattern, and to complete the palette, "Nike Golf" is scrawled over the tongue flaps in a handwritten script, completing the look.

Be on the lookout for Nike Air Max 1 Golf's imminent release in its most current colorway, "Watermelon." For additional information on the anticipated rollout and other upcoming offerings, customers who are interested in this sneaker may easily register on the Swoosh label's e-commerce site or download the SNKRS app.

