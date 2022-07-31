Where to buy A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 12 sneakers? Everything we know so far

Following the successful release of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness iteration, which launched on June 3, 2022, the dynamic duo is reuniting for two more colorways of the Air Jordan 12 silhouette.

The James Whitner-funded French-inspired sneaker boutique has been a repetitive collaborative partner with the Jordan brand and Nike Inc. In continuation of the partnership, the label will launch two colorways, i.e., Burgundy Crush/White and Burgundy Crush/Black.

The upcoming offering of the collaborative sneakers was given early imagery by the media outlet Highsnobiety on Instagram this week, on July 28, 2022. According to the sneaker leaker account @zsneakerheads, the pair is slated to be launched on Nike SNKRS on November 17, 2022.

More about upcoming 2-piece A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 12 sneaker collection in Burgundy Crush

The Black / Burgundy Crush colorway on the feet of James Whitner (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

The Whitner-owned French-inspired fashion label, A Ma Maniere, has given Michael Jordan's signature silhouettes some of the most exciting makeovers in the past few years. The label that started from nowhere is now one of the top-liked collaborative partners of Michael Jordan's line by sneakerheads.

The collaborative partnership between the two kick-started back in 2019 and has led to the product of many iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and most recently, the Air Jordan 2.

By the end of the year 2022, the dynamic duo would have added an iteration of Air Jordan 4 and two makeovers of the Air Jordan 12 in their catalog.

Focusing upon the Jordan 12 makeovers by the two labels, the pair is expected to arrive in women's sizes.

The collaborative iterations of the Jordan 12 sneakers don classic color blocking, which resembles the previously seen Flu Game and original Cherry colorway that comes dressed in a Black/Varsity Red color scheme.

The upcoming sneakers both don the prime hue of Burgundy Crush, which is the primary contrasting hue. The Burgundy Crush shade contrasts with black or white-hued base colors.

The first offering comes clad in Black/Burgundy Crush/Black colorway. The upper of the shoe is constructed in black-hued base nubuck material, which is accented with the premium burgundy hairy suede materials. The burgundy color takes over the mudguards, designed in lizard skin style.

The look is completed with black waxy shoe laces and A Ma Maniere branding logo over the metallic silver eyelets. Rounding out the design of the sneakers, the outsole comes dressed in a burgundy shade.

Mock-up Imagery of the white / Burgundy Crush colorway (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

The second offering of the AJ 12 x A Ma Maniere comes in White/Burgundy Crush/Black colorways. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of premium white-hued nubuck leather materials, with Burgundy shades over the midsoles, mudguards, and outsoles.

Official imagery of the white iteration is yet to be revealed by the brand or sneaker leaker pages. However, mock-up designs have revealed the aforementioned details.

Much like other collaborative releases in the past, the collaborative sneaker collection of Jordan 12s will include AMM branding, co-branded insoles, sock liners, special hangtags, and custom shoe packaging.

While not confirmed yet by the involved labels, the sneaker leaker page @zsneakerheads revealed a rumored release date of shoes on November 17, 2022. The shoes are expected to be retailed for $225.

