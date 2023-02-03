Nike Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “Neutral Gray” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

One of the most recognizable sneaker lines, the Air Jordans, was first released by the sub-label owned by Nike and Michael Jordan. Since their first collaboration in 1985, the pair has introduced numerous makeovers of their Nike Air Jordan 1 signature shoe.

The team is putting the spotlight on the evolution of the sneaker model as the label's 40th anniversary draws closer. This new "Neutral Gray" hue of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette is a reiteration and renewal of the original model.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Neutral Gray" is the most recent iteration of one of the brand's most popular styles, AJ1 Low. The swoosh label has yet to disclose the sneakers' official release date. However, the pair will be available on the authorized Nike website in the spring of 2023, claims the media portal Sneaker News.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low '85 shoes will arrive in “Neutral Gray” makeup with Summit White accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ 1 Low Neutral Gray colorway (Image via Sole Retreiver)

Fans of Air Jordan 1, particularly those who prefer the low-cut form, desire "OG" versions of the shoe since they feature a construction that is closer to the original than regular AJ 1 Low. With the most recent colorway coming in the original "Black White," Jordan Brand allowed collectors and OG aficionados the chance to buy a '85 version of the Air Jordan 1 High. With the "Neutral Gray" hue making another appearance, the AJ1 Low is now undergoing the '85 makeover.

Michael Jordan's eponymous shoe label outlined the first legendary silhouette history on the website as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

ASTRO @AstroMagazine_



La paire sortira cet été Air Jordan 1 Low 85 « Neutral Grey »La paire sortira cet été Air Jordan 1 Low 85 « Neutral Grey »La paire sortira cet été 👀 https://t.co/dDQ3K5h7Oe

While the model's alterations aren't exactly known, sneakerheads may soon anticipate OG details and a finer leather, which is equivalent to the '85 High. The silhouette is dressed in all-white leather for this "Neutral Gray" shade, with suede accents on the Swoosh and heel tab.

With integrated hang tags that list the model's technical specifications, packaging and accompanying accessories takes the customers back to the 1980s. Lastly, the white AJ 1 midsole and the neutral-colored gray rubber outer sole unit complete the appearance.

A fresh set of Air Jordan 1 Low "Neutral Gray" sports shoes will be incorporated into the Jordan Brand collection in the upcoming weeks. To quickly learn about the impending rollout, fans of the NBA veteran may sign up on Swoosh's unique e-commerce site or download the Nike SNKRS app.

In addition to the aforementioned Neutral Gray variant, many other highly anticipated iterations of the silhouette are planned for 2023. General releases such as “Black Elephant,” “UNC,” "Fight Club," and more will enter the footwear world alongside the collaborative drop with Travis Scott. All of these will be offered by Nike and their partnering stores.

