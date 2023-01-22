Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is gearing up for the launch of another fresh iteration of Nike Air Max Scorpion. Dubbed “M. Frank Rudy,” this new makeover will be dressed in a Racer Blue/Safety Orange-Game Royal color palette.

According to early sources, the fresh "M. Frank Rudy" version of the Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette will debut in February 2023 with a suggested retail price of $250 USD for each pair.

They are available online, at Nike's physical stores, via the SNKRS app, and in a few of the retail chains that are associated with the shoe manufacturer.

Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy" colorway will be dressed in blue and orange hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming M. Frank Rudy colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

A new invention that continues the lineage of the Nike Air Max design is the Nike Air Max Scorpion. The style's upwardly curving as well as wavy sole unit, which is completely filled with cutting-edge padding, is a reflection of the development of Air technology.

This silhouette was officially launched in 2022 and was produced utilizing sophisticated VR design software and modeling tools employing pressure maps and morphological statistics that have been tested and refined in the Nike Sports Research Lab.

The Swoosh’s shoe business is actively working on its recently introduced Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette, as it is gaining popularity in the footwear world. So far, the sneaker community has witnessed various colorways like “Chinese New Year,” “White Mint,” and “Air Max Day” shoes that are planned for 2023.

The Nike "M. Frank Rudy" line, meant to honor the engineer who invented Nike's Air technology, which revolutionized the footwear market, is still being expanded. The Swoosh will be introducing an Air Max Scorpion to the lineup in addition to the subdued Air Max 90, the Vapormax 2021, and this version of the Air Max 97.

In the company's blog, the newly created shoe lineage design is described as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

Nike Air Max Scorpion also sports innovative Flyknit uppers, according to the shoemaker:

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

Fullress @fullress

ナイキ エア マックス スコーピオン フライニット “フランク・ルディ” (NIKE AIR MAX SCORPION FLYKNIT “M. Frank Rudy”) [DX4768-400]



元NASAの技術者「故フランク・ルディ」を称えた一足



fullress.com/nike-air-max-s… 2023年 2月 発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス スコーピオン フライニット “フランク・ルディ” (NIKE AIR MAX SCORPION FLYKNIT “M. Frank Rudy”) [DX4768-400]元NASAの技術者「故フランク・ルディ」を称えた一足 2023年 2月 発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス スコーピオン フライニット “フランク・ルディ” (NIKE AIR MAX SCORPION FLYKNIT “M. Frank Rudy”) [DX4768-400]元NASAの技術者「故フランク・ルディ」を称えた一足fullress.com/nike-air-max-s… https://t.co/aocTKU2ReD

The shoe features a predominantly "Racer Blue" and "Game Royal" woven top embellished with varying "Safety Orange" and "Team Gold" on the profile swooshes and tongue branding.

In comparison to the other products in Nike's "M. Frank Rudy" range that have so far popped up in clean and neutral color combinations, the last style cue is a bulging orange sole unit with the word "2022" inscribed on it.

A new Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy" variation will be arriving in the first quarter of this year, so keep an eye out for it. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other exclusive retailers across the world will all have them in stock if potential customers want to buy a pair.

Poll : 0 votes