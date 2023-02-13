Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP “A Rose From Harlem” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Teyana Taylor is giving Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 a unique twist. The singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer, who previously collaborated with Ewing Athletics, Adidas, and Reebok, is now working with the Jordan brand on a limited-edition release of the contemporary take on the iconic AJ1.

The highly anticipated Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP “A Rose From Harlem” rendition will be wrapped up in a Gym Red/Black-Summit White-Earth-Coconut Milk color scheme. It will hit the footwear market sometime in the summer of 2023. These sneakers will be delivered exclusively in women’s sizes.

All those interested in getting their hands on these Air Jordans can find them on Nike's website, the SNRKS app, and a slew of other retail outlets, both offline and online. They will be sold with a fixed price tag of $150 per pair.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP “A Rose From Harlem” edition will feature the label's logo with thorns

Here's a closer look at the collaborative sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakertrigger)

The renowned Air Jordan 1 model has undergone multiple variations thanks to the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike. The Jordan brand, known for creating the most illustrious sneaker pedigree, has identified technological advances as one of its top targets for 2023.

The business is paying more attention to the original AJ1 design as well as its iterations as its 40th anniversary approaches. One of the most modern and avant-garde sneaker designs from the lineup, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, debuted in 2020.

The second version of the CMFT line, known as the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, will be reinterpreted by Teyana Taylor and this partnership iteration will be dubbed “A Rose Of Harlem.”

Take a look at the on-foot images of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The illustrious Air Jordan 1 shoe's history is detailed on the NBA's star-owned Jordan Brand website as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Here's a detailed view of the serrated swoosh on the laterals (Image via Instagram/@sneakertrigger)

The new "A Rose From Harlem" colorblocking will feature a gym red, black, summit white, earth, and coconut milk colorway. The right shoe features a green Swoosh with protruding thorns. On the left is a lengthy, enormous black Swoosh with apparent zig-zag stitching.

The interior of the ankle flaps is printed with the words "A Rose From Harlem," and the top eyelets have gold hardware. The Nike Swoosh logo with thorns on the right plus "TEY" emblazoned on the left make up the custom printed tongue tags.

Keep an eye out for the new Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose Of Harlem” variant that will supposedly arrive in summer 2023. To keep yourself posted on this launch, sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or install the SNRKS app for quick updates on the shoe.

