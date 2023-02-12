5 best Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas sneakers of all time

In 2016, Beyonce and Philip Green, who was in charge of Topshop at the time, founded Ivy Park as a joint venture. After acquiring complete ownership of Ivy Park in 2018, the singer reissued the line in 2019 in collaboration with Adidas.

Ever since the two joined forces, they have worked on various popular silhouettes of the German activewear giant, including UltraBOOST and Nite Jogger.

Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas UltraBOOST and four other joint releases that impressed the sneaker world

1) Beyonce Ivy Park & Adidas Super Sleek shoes

Here's a detailed look at the Super Sleek sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These collaborative Beyonce x Adidas Super Sleek shoes were launched on August 20, 2021. They were offered with a price tag of $140 for a pair via the online stores of Adidas and a few other partnering sellers.

The pair have off-white bases that are embellished with the typical blue three stripes on the laterals. The most outstanding feature is the chunky sole unit that makes these shoes more appealing. Lastly, the black lining that links the top and bottom wraps up the complete look.

2) Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas Top Ten 2000

The Cuff It sensation has given the cutting-edge 2000s design of the Ivy Park x Adidas Top Ten 2000 a futuristic revamp and a primarily "Magic Beige" outfit. The silhouette was made popular when Kobe Bryant was associated with the Three Stripes.

Supple leather and technological mesh elements on top are dressed in neutral colors, and "Cream White" accents significantly elevate them.

A blown-up midsole with natural, perforated curves is located below. The TPU heel piece, debossed Ivy Park insignia, and flecked laces complete the final design elements.

On January 20, 2023, the Ivy Park x Adidas Top Ten 2000 was recently released. They cost $200 and were offered for sale through the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

3) Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas UltraBOOST OG “Ivy Heart”

Take a closer look at the all-pink UltraBOOST shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Queen Bey chooses to employ the iconic UltraBOOST design as her canvas for this particular installment. This model is recognized for its comfort, form, and simple toe box design. Everything about the base layer is a vibrant pink tone, including the PrimeKnit seams, cages, and heel counters.

The Adidas markings on the tongue and the polka dots that are arranged on the lacing and rope attachments on the back end add a modest bit of contrast in this area. Similar to her prior projects, the sneakers are packed with an Ivy Park hang tag that attaches to the heel.

The BOOST foam padding in the midsole and the significantly brighter Continental rubber outsoles receive additional pink accents.

The duo offered these all-pink shoes on February 9, 2022. They were sold with a fixed price label of $200 in online as well as offline locations of the shoe brand.

4) Adidas x Ivy Park “Super Sleek”

The new SS pair blends parts of Samba and Stan Smith, and it features a neutral coloring with an outer made of beige leather plus canvas. The backstay and shoe foundation boasts a faint forest green trim. The shoe features three varying-sized velcro straps for ease of access, preserving the brand's "three stripes" style.

The "Adidas" word and emblem design are placed on the sides and across the tongues, respectively. The Adidas "three-trefoil leaf" logo is displayed on the right tongue, while the Ivy Park insignia phrase logo is displayed on the left tongue flap.

The "T-shaped" toe box as well as the thick, champagne-colored platform outsole of the SS finalized the design.

On May 27, 2022, the Adidas x Ivy Park "Super Sleek" sneaker became widely available. They were a $120 retail price.

5) Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger

This chic Adidas Nite Jogger was released on January 18, 2020. With a fixed price label of $160, they were sold by the e-commerce stores of Adidas and its associated retail chains.

These collaborative Nite Jogger sneakers are entirely covered in a Ecru Tint/Grey/Solar Orange paint scheme. With the contrasting Three Stripes logo on the mid-pane, the Nite Jogger in this case has a mesh and nylon ripstop foundation. The eyelets, toe cap, and heel all have suede reinforcements.

Along the tongue of the shoe are toggle-equipped laces, while a pair of rope laces wrap around the ankle. An ultra-responsive Boost midsole gives Adidas and Beyonce's Nite Jogger an unmatched level of comfort.

These were just a few of the many Beyonce and Adidas joint sneaker releases. Interested people can grab these shoes from other retailers or resellers like Far Fetch, StockX, and more.

Poll : 0 votes