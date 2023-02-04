Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Valentine's Day sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is all set to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023. The Three Stripes label has already launched a brand new Valentine's Day-themed collection featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear items for their customers for the special occasion.

The standout pieces from the collection include the latest two-piece UltraBoost 1.0 sneaker pack. The Pack consists of white-base and black-base sneakers with an all-over heart pattern. The shoes perfectly convey the idea of Valentine's Day as they are covered in hues of pink and red.

The two-piece UltraBoost 1.0 sneaker pack can be purchased on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. The Valentine's Day-themed sneaker pieces were launched on February 3, 2023, at a retail price of $200 each.

Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Valentine's Day sneaker pack comes in black and white colorways

The newly released Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Valentine's Day sneaker pack comes in black and white colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valentine's Day 2023 is just around the corner and the newly released sneakers will make a perfect gift, especially for a sneakerhead.

The first sneaker comes in a cloud white colorway, which is clad in a 'Cloud White / Cloud White / Violet Fusion' color scheme. The sneakers' base is constructed out of prime knit material in a white hue. The upper of the shoe has been constructed using sustainable methods and contains 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester.

Adidas introduces the sneakers:

"Celebrate love in all its forms with the Valentine's Day edit. Fresh new colorways invite you to share the love, while bold design details make it easy to spread feel-good vibes on V-Day and beyond. The reimagined Valentine's Day Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes are a stylish way to show yourself some love this year."

The pair's white base stands out in contrast to the pink hearts that will be sure to win one over. The iconic three-stripes logo is placed over both lateral and medial profiles in a cloud-white hue. The shoe is supported by BOOST midsoles and Continental rubber outsoles. The continental rubber outsoles come clad in a multi-colored pattern. These white-hued sneakers can be purchased exclusively in women's sizes for $200.

The second shoe on the list comes in a black colorway, which is clad in a 'Core Black / Core Black / Blue Dawn' color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a similar Primeknit material.

The official site introduces the sneakers:

"This time the iconic silhouette gets a cupid-certified update thanks to the raised knitted hearts on the upper and the head-turning, marbled outsole. A discreet note on the sockliner helps you feel the love with every stride — fully supported by the iconic BOOST midsole and adidas PRIMEKNIT upper."

The base of the sneakers is clad in a core black hue, which can be seen accentuated upon full-length BOOST midsoles, the Three Stripes cage, laces, toe boxes, and branded heel cups. The black base contrasts with white heart patterns upon the upper and multicolored rubber outsoles.

The Black Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Valentine's Day sneakers can be purchased in unisex sizes for $200.

