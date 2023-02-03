Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2023 lineup explored as brand debuts sweet treats made with Hershey’s chocolate

On January 30, 2023, Krispy Kreme introduced its brand-new Valentine's Day heart-shaped doughnuts crafted with actual Hershey's chocolate.

A variety of sweet chocolate donuts with Hershey's milk chocolate and Kisses, strawberry, and caramel syrup are included in Krispy Kreme's new Valentine's Day Dozen. The lineup is only available for a short period of time at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the US.

Check out the nutritional values of Krispy Kreme's newly released delicacies comprised of Hershey's chocolate

The Krispy Kreme heart-shaped donuts can be bought alone. They can also be purchased as part of a Valentine's Day Dozen, packaged in a specially designed red and pink "Choc-Full-of-Love" box with a heart-shaped cutout that displays the sweet delights. Both the brand's website and app provide pickup and delivery options for the Valentine's Day Dozen.

Here is a deeper look at the 2023 Valentine's Day doughnut lineup from Krispy Kreme:

Hershey’s I Pick You: A heart-shaped donut filled with Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, decorated with buttercream and icing roses. Here are the nutritional values of the sweets:

350 calories

170 calories from fat

19 grams of fat

9 grams of saturated fat

150 milligrams of sodium

42 grams of carbs

23 grams of sugar

4 grams of protein

Hershey’s Double Chocolate KISS: A heart-shaped donut filled with Hershey’s milk chocolate filling, then dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and covered in Hershey’s mini milk chocolate Kisses.

Here are the nutritional facts about Hershey's Double Chocolate KISS:

360 calories

160 calories from fat

18 grams of fat

9 grams of saturated fat

160 milligrams of sodium

46 grams of carbs

26 grams of sugar

5 grams of protein

Hershey’s Strawberry Dream: A heart-shaped donut filled with Hershey’s strawberry-flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing, and topped with white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend. Here are its nutritional facts:

350 calories

160 calories from fat

18 grams of fat

9 grams of saturated fat

140 milligrams of sodium

46 grams of carbs

26 grams of sugar

4 grams of protein

Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme: A heart-shaped donut filled with Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing, and covered with Hershey’s chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips, and a heart sprinkle blend.

Here are Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme's nutritional values:

420 calories

190 calories from fat

21 grams of fat

10 grams of saturated fat

160 milligrams of sodium

55 grams of carbs

34 grams of sugar

4 grams of protein

One of the world's most well-liked and recognizable sweet treat brands, Krispy Kreme has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its famous Original Glazed donut is renowned for its melt-in-your-mouth, fresh-off-the-oven taste.

Through its distinctive network of fresh doughnut restaurants, alliances with top retailers, and a quickly expanding e-Commerce and delivery company, the brand operates in over 30 countries.

