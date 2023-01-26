Why is SkinnyDipped recalling Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew? Details explored

SkinnyDipped of Seattle, Washington, has issued a nationwide recall of its Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew products over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. The recalled products pose a severe/life-threatening risk to people with peanut-related allergies.

Announced on January 20, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company received reports about the presence of undeclared peanut allergens in an ingredient that was supplied by a raw material supplier.

The product packaging does not declare the presence of the allergen as the company was not aware of it during the packaging process. For the time being, sales of the affected products have been halted and all stocks of the product are being recalled.

SkinnyDipped produces a wide range of chocolates and confectioneries other than the Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew, but no other products are known to be affected by the recall.

The Washington-based company has been widely popular among people of all ages for its chocolate-coated cashews, almonds, peanuts, and other similar confectionaries.

SkinnyDipped's Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew recall affects limited stocks of 3.5 oz confectionaries that were distributed to retail and grocery stores across the country between January 8 and January 20.

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following details on the back of the packages:

Product Item UPC Lot Code Best By Date SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz 8-51562-00841-2 B23005 B13006 05/05/202405/06/2024 SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz 8-61297-00030-8 B22354B12355B22355B12354 04/20/2404/21/2404/21/2404/20/24

People who have had a history of peanut-related allergies are strictly advised not to consume the recalled confectionaries, as it can lead to severe allergic reactions in their body. Meanwhile, people with no history of such allergies can safely enjoy the SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew confectionaries.

Allergic customers who may have no use for the recalled products can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Any doubts or queries regarding the recalled products can be shared with the company at the number 1-866-957-9907, Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm ET.

Customers can also reach out to the company through email at or [email protected] Those who wish to know more about the recall can visit this page - www.skinnydipped.com/pages/recall.

If wrongful consumption of the recalled products leads to an allergic reaction, rush to the nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

What are the risks related to SkinnyDipped's Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew recall?

Recalled over concerns of undeclared peanut allergens, the said confectionaries have not caused any major allergic reactions or harm to people as of now, but they are sure to post severe risks to those who are allergic to peanuts.

As per reports from SCL Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization, peanut allergy is one of the most common and fatal concerns among children and adults in the United States.

Whether it's chocolate, a sandwich, cookies, or a fancy meal at a restaurant, traces of peanuts can be found almost everywhere, which makes it one of the most problematic allergens to deal with.

People with peanut allergies often have to stay extra-vigilant about what they eat, as even a small trace of peanuts in their food can lead to severe allergic reactions, including - tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Those with high-sensitivity against Peanut Allergens are also at risk of experiencing life-threatening reactions such as anaphylaxis attacks. An anaphylaxis attack may put the patient in a state of shock and can also cause them to choke.

If not treated immediately, such reactions can often lead to death. A patient experiencing an anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention, but the situation can be brought under control through first-response drugs like epinephrine shots.

Although the first response drug helps greatly, it does not guarantee the patient's safety, therefore it is necessary to get the patient to the nearest medical center for professional medical care.

