BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums recall: reason, models, and all you need to know

BISSELL Homecare Inc. is recalling over 60,000 Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums over fire hazard concerns. The recalled vacuums may have a technical issue that causes them to heat, thus posing risks of a fire hazard.

The Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums were recalled after the company received reports of more than 66 incidents in which the vacuum's battery packs began smoking and emitting burning odors. While five of the reports stated that the battery packs caught fire, three of them stated that the fire caused minor property damage. One of the 66 reported incidents resulted in burn injuries to a user.

BĪSSELL has been manufacturing Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums for a long time. The cord-free vacuums make cleaning work easier and more convenient for all large and small households. The Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums feature a rechargeable battery that powers up the vacuum for all your cleaning needs. Whether it's a simple dry vacuum need or a complete wet vacuum cleaning, the company's vacuum cleaners help make life easier for people all across the country.

All you need to know about BISSELL's Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums recall

The Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums recall affects nearly 61,000 BĪSSELL vacuum cleaners sold across the country between January 2019 and November 2022. At least 4,300 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

the recalled Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums (Image via CPSC)

The affected products were sold through prominent electronic retail stores including Walmart, QVC, Costco, and more. Apparently, these vacuums are also available online at Bissell.com, Amazon, qvc.com, fingerhut.com, kohls.com, acehardware.com, and wayfair.com. The list of the recalled Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums included model numbers 2551, 2551W, and 25519. Customers could have purchased the affected products in a wide range of colors, at prices starting as low as $360.

Customers who own the recalled Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums are advised to immediately stop using them and contact the company for a free battery pack replacement to fix the fire hazard problem. Customers may have to take the recalled vacuums to the nearest BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement. Those who are unable to visit a service center can also schedule a free in-home repair visit.

Customers who may have doubts and queries regarding the recall can contact the company toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

They can also reach out to the company by visiting www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

