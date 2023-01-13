LG Electronics 86-inch smart televisions and stands recall: Reason, models affected, serial number, and all you need to know

Over 52,000 sets of LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands are being recalled by LG Electronics, over concerns about the loss of property and life. The recalled free-standing product poses serious tip-overs and entrapment hazards that may result in loss of life.

The voluntary recall was initiated after LG Electronics received over 22 reports of TV stand instability. In 12 out of 22 reported cases, unstable stands have resulted in tip-overs, but no injuries have occurred as of now. Over 1,800 sets of the recalled products were sold in Canada, while 2,900 sets were sold in Mexico.

Though the company is yet to give an official statement on the matter, sales of the recalled products have been halted and any stock left in stores is being recalled back for inspection. LG Electronics is a prominent name when it comes to home appliances and electronics. Households all across the world make use of its products to make their everyday lives easier.

All you need to know about the LG Electronics 86-inch television and stands recall

The recall affects more than 52,000 86-inch smart TVs and stand sets that were sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico between March 2022 and September 2022. Available through prominent retailers and electronics stores like Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, and other stores, the recalled products were sold for $1,100 to $1,900. The affected TVs and stands were also shipped across the country through online stores like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com, and Costco.com.

The recall affects at least four sets of free-standing TVs and stands by LG Electronics that are in use in homes across the country. The 86-inch smart TV models affected by the recall are - 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.

the recalled 86-inch free-standing televisions and stands have the affected model and serial number printed on the label on the back of the LG Electronics TVs (Image via CPSC)

The affected products also carry the serial numbers - 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM. Customers can either check the model and serial number printed on the label at the back of the TVs, on the box, or on the TV screen by pressing the mute button three times on the original remote provided along with the 86-inch smart televisions.

Consumers using free-standing TVs with supporting stand legs are advised to immediately detach the stands and place the TV in a safe location until the issue is resolved. To fix the tip-over risks, customers will have to change the stand legs or mount the TV to a wall.

LG Electronics will be providing replacement stands and screws, along with a free repair service for customers who would like to have their TVs mounted on a wall. Customers who already have them mounted don't have to follow any additional steps as the problem with the unstable stands is technically fixed with a wall-mount.

To get the replacement parts or the free repair service, customers have to reach out to the company by texting “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or by calling the company at 800-243-0000 from 8 am to 9 pm ET Monday through Sunday. Customers can also email LG Electronics at [email protected]

Those who prefer to use the company's website can go to www.lgecares.com/tvstand or www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information to have the matter resolved.

Unlike food recalls, where customers can return the products, the recall of electronics focuses on stopping any further sales of the product and providing customers with a solution to fix the issue behind the recalls.

In the case of the LG Electronics Free Standing TVs and stand recalls, the company is suggesting that customers should avoid using the stands or get free replacement stands. The company is also pushing for wall-mounted televisions and will be providing free mounting services through trained technicians.

Customers who prefer a free-standing television can skip the wall-mounted procedure and contact the company for a replacement stand. The replacement stands are easy to attach to the TV and can make your free-standing televisions much more stable and safe for children and pets around your household.

