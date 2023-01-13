Tohato and Kashiwado snacks recall: reason, states affected, items, and all you need to know

Daiso California LLC has issued a nationwide Tohato and Kashiwado snacks recall over concerns about a wide range of undeclared allergen ingredients. The recalled products may pose severe to life-threatening risks to people with food-related allergies.

The La Mirada, California-based company initiated the nationwide recall after discovering that the snacks were distributed in packages that did not adequately disclose the presence of the five allergens - almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish. As of now, Daiso and the FDA are jointly investigating the cause of the high-risk error, and further reports on the matter are awaited.

The recalled Tohato and Kashiwado snacks include a wide variety of fried chips, biscuits, and other ready-to-eat snacks from Japan. Daiso California LLC is responsible for the distribution of the concerned snacks in the United States market.

The recalled snacks are widely popular among children and teenagers and are usually sold for as low as $3 per bag. A similar potato-based Tohato Nagewa Snack was also recalled by Daiso last week over concerns about undeclared milk allergens.

The recall affects over 12 variants of Tohato and Kashiwado snacks available in colored-labeled packages. Most of the concerned food items carry the branding of Tohato and Kashiwado on the front, along with an image of the snacks.

The affected products were sold between November and December in Daiso stores in the states of California, Nevada, New York, Texas, New Jersey, and Washington. In addition, some of the recalled products were available through online snacks and retail websites, including Amazon.

Recalled packets of Tohato and Kashiwado snacks (Image via FDA)

Customers can recognize the affected products by checking the packaging for the SKU numbers and Product names mentioned in the table below. If any of the snack packets in one's possession turn out to be a part of the products recalled, they must discard them in a closed bin properly. Moreover, the recalled product can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

SKU Product Name Allergen 4901940039432 TOHATO Caramel Corn - Boys Festival 80g AlmondPeanut 4901940039647 TOHATO Caramel Corn - The Star Festival 80g Almond 4901940041312 TOHATO Harvest Sesame 94g SoybeanSesame 4901940041558 TOHATO Harvest Biscuits 4 kinds of nuts 94g SoybeanPeanut 4901940111107 TOHATO Caramel Corn 80g Almond 4901940111114 TOHATO Almond Caramel Corn 70g Almond 4901940111121 TOHATO Bitter Caramel Corn 77g Almond 4901940111138 TOHATO Caramel Corn 2 pack 23g Almond 4901940111145 TOHATO Caramel corn 5 pack 105g Soy 4901940111152 TOHATO Caramel Corn 4 pack 40g Almond 4901940112012 TOHATO Nagewa Snack seaweed flavor 71g MilkShellfish 4904036008213 KASHIWADO Hitoritoiro Fly Beans Senbei Peanut

While people with a history of food allergies should avoid eating the Tohato and Kashiwado snacks, those with no allergies can indulge in the crispy snacks to their heart's content.

Customers who may have any doubts or queries regarding the recall or any other similar product can reach out to Daiso California LLC, toll-free, at 833-888-1610. They can also reach out to the company through email at [email protected]

Health risks associated with the Tohato and Kashiwado snacks recall includes abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, etc.

It's the first month of 2023, and customers have already seen two allergen-related recalls by Daiso. While the Nagewa snacks that were recalled last week contain undeclared milk allergens, the Tohato and Kashiwado snacks are contaminated with at least five allergens, including - almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish.

Tohato and Kashiwado snacks contain at least five high-risk allergens (Image via FDA)

The presence of such allergens in food puts people at risk of suffering severe to life-threatening infections. Though most people are diagnosed with food-related allergies during childhood, some allergies may show up at any point in their lives. The most common allergic reactions caused by the consumption of food allergens include tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Consumption of allergen-contaminated foods can also cause life-threatening reactions such as anaphylaxis attacks in some people, which may put the patient in a state of shock and can also cause them to choke. If not treated immediately, such reactions can even lead to death. An anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention but can also be brought under control through first-response drugs like epinephrine shots.

