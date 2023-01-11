P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas recall: Reason, tracking code, affected sizes, and all you need to know

P.J. Salvage, a California-based sleepwear company, has issued a nationwide recall for around 2600 sets of children's pajamas over concerns of potential burn injuries. The recalled pajamas have failed to meet the flammability standards and pose severe risks to children.

Announced on January 5, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated following flammability tests conducted under the supervision of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which indicated that the children's pajamas are prone to fire hazards. The recalled pajamas are made with a blend of 65% polyester and 35% rayon, which are both prone to fire risks.

The recalled P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas come in shirt and pant pajama sets, and have been quite popular across the country. The sleepwear brand has long been selling pajama sets for people of all ages through online stores across the country.

Although the recalled pajamas pose a serious flammability risk, neither the CPSC nor the pajama company have received any reports of injuries or fatalities.

All you need to know about the P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas recall

The recall affects over 2650 shirt and pant children's pajama sets that were sold in sizes - X-small, small, medium, large and X-large.

The pajamas were available in a wide range of colors and print patterns, including camo print in olive, tie-dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal.

The recalled P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas were sold nationwide between December 2021 and December 2022 for around $56. Customers could have purchased the affected products through P.J. Salvage's official website, or through prominent online stores like Amazon, Zappos, and others.

Customers can recognize the recalled products by looking for the tracking code “09/2021 T2022” printed on a white sewn-in seam label on the inside of the pajamas.

Other details like the size, 'Made in China' label, 'Not Intended for Sleepwear' label, and 'RN 15741' can be seen on similar seams woven on the inside of the recalled pajama sets. If the aforementioned details match the children's pajamas, customers are strictly advised not to use the recalled P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas, and to contact the company for a complete refund on their purchase.

Recalled sets of P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas (Image via CPSC)

To get the refund, customers may have to return the recalled products to the company through mail. You can obtain a pre-paid mailer to return the product by calling the company at (844) 975-2699 from 9 am to 5 pm PST or through emails to be sent to [email protected]

Consumers who may have any doubts or queries related to the recall can also reach out to the company on the same number.

What do you need to know about the flammability tests conducted on the P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas

Flammability tests have long been used by the CPSC to ensure the safety and well-being of children. Sleepwear flammability standards require all sleepwear, including pajamas, to be flame resistant and self-extinguishing in case any type of flame causes it to catch fire.

Sleeping children may be prone to fire hazards caused by flames from candles, lights, matches, etc., making it important to ensure that sleepwear meets the required flammability resistance standards.

To test the flammability resistance of children's sleepwear, the fabrics are placed above a gas flame for over 3 seconds. The clothing is then accepted or rejected depending on the resulting char length. In simple terms, a good char length means that the flame source won't burn through to the edge of the material from the flame source, thus decreasing burn risks for sleeping children.

