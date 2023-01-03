Garden of Light Oat & Honey Organic Granola recall: reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

Garden of Light, aka Bakery on Main, has issued a nationwide recall for its Full Circle Market & Naturally Better Oat & Honey Organic Granola over concerns of undeclared allergen contamination. The recalled products pose severe to life-threatening risks to people with tree nut-related allergies.

Announced on December 30, 2022, the voluntary recall was followed by the discovery of tree nuts (almonds) in packages of organic granola that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The company is still investigating the reasons behind the high-risk error and is following due diligence by recalling the affected products from stores across the country.

The recalled Garden of Light Oat & Honey Organic Granola is widely used across the country as a popular morning breakfast. It is often eaten with milk, yogurt, honey, and slices of fresh fruits like bananas, strawberries, and blueberries. This high-fiber breakfast delivers a hearty start to the day and keeps an individual going for longer. Many cake and dessert makers often use granola as toppings for various pastries, desserts and ice cream.

The almond contamination in the Garden of Light Oat & Honey Organic Granola products prompts the company to do a voluntary recall

The Garden of Light Oat & Honey Organic Granola recall affects over 14,304 pounds of organic granola packed in labeled film packages. The affected products that carry the “Best Before Date” (BBD) of October 10, 2023, were available at prominent retail stores, including Topco, SEG Retail Stores, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Big Y, and Harvey’s Supermarket.

The organic granola recall affects all 12 oz. packs of the products which is available under two different brands across the country. The recalled Topco/Full circle Organic Oat & Honey Granola has a UPC code of 036800420397, while the Naturally Better Organic Oats & Honey Granola has a UPC code of 07880201130. Customers can find the "Best Before Date" and "the UPC code" printed on the back of the film package.



People who are allergic to almonds are strictly advised not to consume the recalled organic granola, as it can lead to severe allergic reactions in their body. Meanwhile, people with no history of tree-nut allergies can safely enjoy the Garden of Light organic granola.

Allergic customers who may have no use for the recalled products can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Any doubts or queries regarding the recalled products can be shared with Garden of Light, aka Bakery On Main, at 860-895-6622 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Customers can also reach out to the company through email at [email protected]

If wrongful consumption of the recalled products leads to an allergic reaction, rush to the nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

Allergic customers can experience abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, etc., on consuming Garden of Light Oat & Honey Organic Granola

As per SCL Health, a non-profit international health organization, tree nuts are one of the most common allergens in the United States that lead to the highest number of deaths each year. Out of the 100 to 150 allergy-related deaths each year, nearly 50 to 64 percent of them are caused due to tree-nut allergies. Even a minor trace of tree nuts in a food product can trigger severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in patients.

Undeclared allergens in packages like the Garden of Light granola can highly increase the risk of allergic people consuming allergens. Hence, such recalls are highly crucial for the safety of everyone. Following the consumption of tree nuts, allergic patients can experience serious allergic reactions, including tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Some patients with high sensitivty towards allergens may also face life-threatening allergic reactions called anaphylactic attacks.



An anaphylactic attack puts the patient in a state of shock and causes breathing difficulty, which may result in the death of the patient. Moreover, customers experiencing an anaphylactic attack require immediate medical attention. Epinephrine shots are one of the most common first-response drugs that can be administered to the patient to bring such situations under control. Although an epinephrine shot does not guarantee complete safety, it’s necessary to rush the patient to the nearest health center for professional medical care.

