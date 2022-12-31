Easy Care first aid kits After Burn Cream recall: reason, lot numbers, and other details explored

Xiamen Fujian GFA Productions (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. has issued a nationwide Easy Care After Burn Cream recall over concerns of a microbial contamination.
The voluntary recall was followed by the discovery of two contaminants, Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis, in the after-burn creams. While conducting a routine quality and safety analysis, the FDA found contaminants in the cream, resulting in a nationwide recall.
The after burn cream under the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall comes with the Easy Care first aid kits and is commonly used in the first response treatment of burns before taking the patient to a medical health center. The recalled product is also used as an over-the-counter treatment for minor burns across the country.
Product part of the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall was distributed to retailers between March 2022 and December 2022
The product under the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall was distributed to retailers across the country between March 4, 2022, and December 12, 2022. The recalled After Burn creams were also available at pharmacy stores across the country. The recalled product came along with Easy Care First Aid Kits and was also available in stores in a box of ten single-use packets.
The recall affects around fifteen Easy Care first aid® kits that come with the 0.9-gram AfterBurn® Cream. A single lot of the ten-pack 0.9-gram single-use packets are also included in the recall, and are being pulled out of stores across the country. Customers can recognize the recalled products by checking the boxes and packages for the following details:
Customers, medical professionals, and first responders who may have the recalled products in their possession are strictly advised not to use them. The affected products must be discarded safely with immediate effect. Retailers and pharmacies that may still have the recalled products in stock are strictly advised to stop the distribution of the 0.9-gram single-use packets or the First Aid kit lots, and return them to their distributor.
People who may have doubts or queries regarding the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall can contact the U.S. distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, at 603-837-0285, Monday through Friday from 9 am and 5 pm Eastern Time. Customers can also get in touch with the company through email at [email protected]
What are the risks related to the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall
As mentioned earlier, the Easy Care After Burn Cream recall was issued due to the discovery of microbial contamination with two contaminants, Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis. The use of such contaminated creams and ointments on open wounds can pose severe or life-threatening risks for patients with low immunity like children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with specific medical implications. Some of the most severe and life-threatening risks include infections like bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis.
In the case of a regular person, the application of contaminated after-burn cream on open wounds may result in skin-related allergies and infections. Although GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and the FDA have yet to receive any reports of adverse effects caused by the use of contaminated products, the risks still prevail. Customers who may have mistakenly applied the affected product to an open wound must seek immediate medical attention.