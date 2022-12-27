Al Sultan Baklava and Betefour recall: reason, UPC code, and other details explored

Falcon Import and Export LLC is recalling Al Sultan Sweets Baklava and Betefour from stores across the U.S. over an undeclared allergen concern.

The recall comes after the Virginia-based company discovered that Baklava and Betefour are distributed in packaging that doesn't reveal the presence of allergens.

The recalled products contain some common, low-to-high-risk allergens that can pose a serious threat when consumed by people who are allergic to them. While the Baklava packets may contain undeclared milk and wheat, the Betefour packets may contain undeclared almonds, cashews, and pistachios.

Al Sultan recall affects 12.3 oz and 750 gram Baklava, 10.5 oz and 600 gram Betefour packages

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Falcon Import and Export, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk & Wheat in Mixed Alsultan Branded Baklava, and Undeclared Cashews, Pistachios, & Almonds in Alsultan Branded Betefour bit.ly/3Gc7mMo Falcon Import and Export, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk & Wheat in Mixed Alsultan Branded Baklava, and Undeclared Cashews, Pistachios, & Almonds in Alsultan Branded Betefour bit.ly/3Gc7mMo https://t.co/XsG9oewzmP

The voluntary recall by Falcon Import and Export LLC affects the 12.3 oz (350 grams) and 750 gram packages of Al Sultan Baklava. The Betefour recall affects all 10.5 oz and 600 gram packages. The recalled products were sold across the nation through retail stores like Walmart. Some packages of the recalled products were also delivered through mail orders to different addresses across the country.

Both of the recalled products are packed in labeled boxes. The 12.3 oz Baklava packages have an expiration date of February 4, 2023, with the UPC 629700099929 printed on them. The 750-gram Baklava Boxes have an expiration date of January 19, 2023, and carry the UPC 629700099912 printed on them. The 10.5 oz Betefour packages have an expiration date of February 4, 2023, with the UPC 6297000999739 printed on them.

recalled package of Al Sultan Baklava (Image via FDA)

People who are allergic to either of the allergens, including milk, wheat, almonds, cashews, and pistachios, are strictly advised not to consume the recalled Baklava and Betefour, as it may cause severe reactions in the body. People with no history of any of the aforementioned allergies can enjoy Al Sultan Baklava and Betefour however they want.

Customers who have no use for the recalled Baklava and Betefour can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. People with questions regarding the recalled products can contact Falcon Import and Export LLC at 571-276-7183, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EST.

If wrongful consumption of the recalled products leads to an allergic reaction, rush to the nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

Risks related to the Baklava and Betefour recall

With the recall of Al Sultan Baklava and Betefour over undeclared allergen concerns, it is high time to understand the risks related to such allergens. As discussed earlier, the recalled products contain a wide variety of common allergens like milk, wheat, almonds, cashews, and pistachios, which turn the Baklava and Betefour more or less into allergen bombs.

The moment a consumer who is allergic to these items consumes the recalled products, they will start experiencing serious allergic reactions, including tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. People who may be allergic to more than one ingredient in Al Sultan Baklava and Betefour may also face life-threatening allergic reactions.

recalled package of Al Sultan Betefour (Image via FDA)

Anaphylactic attacks are one of the most common allergic reactions that pose a serious risk to a patient's life. An anaphylactic attack may put the patient in a state of shock and cause breathing difficulty, which may result in death. A patient experiencing an anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention. Epinephrine shots are one of the most common first-response drugs that are used to bring such situations under control.

Poll : 0 votes