Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways recall: Reason, lot number, and other details explored 

Cranberry Sweets & More of Coos Bay, Oregon, is recalling the Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways over undeclared allergen concerns.

The sweets and confectionery company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for its cranberry and mint candy after it was found that the packets could contain Peanut Butter Meltaways instead of Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways.

The wrongful labeling was caused due to a mechanical error in the packaging process, which the company claimed has now been fixed.

The voluntary recall affects all 4oz and 8oz packets of Cranberry Mint Meltaways that were distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington. The concerned candies were also sold nationwide through mail orders between September 21, 2022, and December 5, 2022.

Packed in clear cellophane bags, the recalled candies carry no UPC. The front label on the candy packet reads 'Mint Meltaways' while the rear label reads 'Heirloom Mint Meltaways'.

The lot number printed on the bottom of the recalled packets is #032123. Customers who may have ordered or purchased Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways are advised to check them for the mentioned details.

People who are allergic to peanuts are strictly advised not to consume the recalled candies, as they may cause severe reactions in the body. People who don't have any history of peanut-related allergies can enjoy these candies like usual.

If you have no use for the candies, you can return the Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those who bought it online can contact the company at 1-800-527-5748 between 9 am and 5.30 pm PST, for refunds and other queries.

In case of a peanut allergic reaction, rush to your nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

Risks related to the recall of Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways

Peanut-related allergies are common in the United States. Reports state that one out of every 50 American children and 1 out of every 200 American adults is allergic to peanuts. This makes it the second most common food-related allergy in the country.

Even among people with peanut-related allergies, not all of them are equally affected by the allergen. While some may have to consume a large amount of peanuts for the allergies to show effect, others might start experiencing problems by simply coming in contact with them.

infographic for Peanut related allergies which could be triggered after the consumption of the wrongfully labeled Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways candy (Image via Science Museum of Virginia)

While everyone is advised to check the ingredients of packed foods before they consume them, people with allergies have to be extra vigilant.

However, the problem with the recalled Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways was that they had a completely wrong label on them. The label mentioned mint candies, but the packets contained peanut butter candies, making it nearly impossible for people with allergies to know about the actual contents of the candy.

If a person with peanut-related allergies consumed the wrongfully labeled Cranberry Sweets’ Mint Meltaways candy, they might experience mild to severe allergic reactions. Peanut-related allergic reactions usually include stomach aches, runny noses, itchy eyes, and hives.

People with severe peanut allergies may also experience anaphylaxis, which can even lead to death. To treat anaphylaxis, it is important to administer an epinephrine shot to the patient right away. A second shot might be needed if the condition doesn't get any better.

It is also important to get medical attention right away after experiencing an anaphylaxis attack.

