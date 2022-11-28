Green Sprouts Sippy Cup Recall 2022: Tracking codes and all you need to know

Around 10,000 Green Sprouts Sippy Cups sold between January 2020 and September 2022 are being recalled over lead hazard concerns. The move comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published an alert on its website about the steel cups containing accidentally accessible lead components.

Taking note of the matter, the company immediately issued a recall notice for its 6 oz. and 8 oz. stainless steel cups and bottles. The concerned baby products were available in aqua, green, navy, and pink colors. Sales of the Green Sprouts Sippy Cup have been halted across the country, and all stocks are being recalled as of now.

recalled Green Sprouts stainless steel cups (Image via Green Sprouts)

The chain took to its website to announce the recall,

“Had we been aware that a component containing lead in these products could become accessible, we wouldn’t have put them on the market.”

Assuring customers that the same won't happen in the future, the company also said,

“As we approach the redesign of these products, whose benefits for keeping drinks cold safely have made them a popular choice for parents, we will ensure that lead is not used as a soldering material.”

The CPSC reports that the tracking codes at the bottom of the Green Sprouts Sippy Cup bottles are 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. Customers are advised to immediately stop using any such sippy cups.

All you need to know about Green Sprouts Sippy Cup Recall

Laura Hutchinson @LauraHutch8 HEADS UP! A toddler sippy cup #RECALL .. Green Sprouts recalling this cup due to a lead hazard. If you have it, stop using it & contact the company. @WTNH HEADS UP! A toddler sippy cup #RECALL .. Green Sprouts recalling this cup due to a lead hazard. If you have it, stop using it & contact the company. @WTNH https://t.co/iVfScD5FWq

Green Sprouts Sippy Cups are common in U.S. households for toddlers, but the latest recall of the stainless steel cups raises serious concerns. Sold over the course of the last two years, the recalled products were available in some of the most prominent stores, including Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon, and Bed Bath and Beyond. The cups were priced between $14 and $19 and were available in both online and retail stores across the country.

Upon further investigation, it was reported that the Green Sprouts Sippy Cups have a bottom base that might get detached accidentally, and can expose the children to a solder dot containing lead. The company claimed that the matter wasn't reported by CPSC-approved third-party testing labs on the grounds that the concerned part was inaccessible under normal usage. The CPSC reported seven cases where the detached base of the Green Sprouts Sippy Cup broke off and exposed children to the solder dot, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

lead is toxic Infographic (Image via World Health Organization)

Customers with Green Sprouts Sippy Cups can contact the North Carolina-based company for refunds and store credits. Those willing to talk to the company's executives can reach out to them at (800) 876-1574 from 9 am to 5 pm EST Monday through Friday, or send an email to [email protected]

Lead is a hazardous chemical that can cause serious health issues in children. It may cause serious damage to the nervous system and brain of children, as their growing bodies are more susceptible to lead. The most common usage of lead is banned in the United States, and the FDA closely monitors the levels of lead in food, dietary supplements, and foodware.

Poll : 0 votes