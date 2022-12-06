What is Hepatitis A? James Farms Frozen raspberries recalled over possible contamination

Over 1200 cases of frozen raspberries from James Farms have been recalled over a potential Hepatitis A contamination concern. The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered the presence of Hepatitis A contaminants in a batch of James Farms frozen raspberries.

Exportadora Copramar, the producer of James Farms raspberries, responded by issuing a nationwide recall notice for approximately 1260 cases of the 10 lb frozen raspberry cartons. Sales of the James Farms frozen raspberries have been halted since December 3, and all concerned stocks are being recalled as of now.

Currently, there are no recorded cases of infections caused by the consumption of contaminated raspberries, but they may eventually appear as the symptoms usually take 15–30 days to appear. Your liver may suffer serious effects from hepatitis infection, which can also make it very challenging to go about your daily business.

a recalled box of James Farms frozen raspberry with potential Hepatitis A contamination (Image via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Customers who have purchased the boxes are urged to either throw them away or return them to the concerned store for a full refund. Consumption of contaminated raspberries can be highly dangerous and cause health issues such as jaundice, nausea, and abdominal pain, among others. If you experience any of the above symptoms after eating contaminated raspberries, go to the nearest hospital for a thorough Hepatitis A check-up and medical care.

All you need to know about the James Farms Frozen raspberries recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

James Farms frozen raspberries, produced by Exportadora Copramar, were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The frozen raspberries were available in 10 lbs of cartons that contained 2/5 lbs. bags of frozen raspberries before being recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns.

The contaminated cases have a "best if used by" date of June 14, 2024. You can also check the back of the case for the UPC details, "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 76069501010, Lot Code: CO 22-165. If any or all of the details match, you are strictly advised to dispose of the case or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Hepatitis A virus is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food & water (Image via WHO)

An ever-higher level of scrutiny of food products by the FDA is important to ensure the safety of citizens who regularly consume multiple food products and beverages. Food recalls are done for the well-being of the public, and people are requested to assist the authorities by complying with the recall notices. Customers who hope to get in touch with the company over concerns related to the recalled products can reach out to the Exportadora Copramar at 302-401-6474 ext 223, Monday through Friday between 9 am and 6 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes