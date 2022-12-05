"Who tf came up with that abomination": Subway Footlong Cookie sparks wild reactions online

Commemorating National Cookie Day, Subway launched an exclusive menu of cookies that were literally one foot long. Dubbed the Footlong Cookies, the four cookies were inspired by some of the fast-food chain's most popular signature sandwiches. The footlong cookies were exclusively sold at the chain's pop-up restaurant Cookieway in Miami on National Cookie Day between 1 pm and 5 pm.

The fast-food chain opened its first store that strictly sells cookies on National Cookie Day last year in New York City. The idea behind the pop-up was to gather donations for the Subway Cares Foundation, which helps youngsters get nutritious food, tuition, and employment assistance across the country.

While the whole idea of special cookies for National Cookie Day and donations for a non-proft organization was great, some of the cookies on the menu weren't. Many users were skeptical of 'The Pickle' footlong cookies, which were literally topped with pickles. A Twitter user from the U.K. called the cookies an "abomination" in response to the fast-food chain's tweet.

TeknoThom @Ethan4576 @SUBWAY Aside from the pickle one (seriously, who tf came up with that abomination) the others look really good. Shame that the good three aren’t available in the UK yet @SUBWAY Aside from the pickle one (seriously, who tf came up with that abomination) the others look really good. Shame that the good three aren’t available in the UK yet

Footlong Cookies were exclusively available in a single store in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at 1575 SW 8th Street. The one-foot-long special cookies were only available in the United States on a first-come, first-serve basis, against any big or small donation to the Subway Cares Foundation.

Twitter did not react well to Subway's Footlong Cookies

When a brand does something extraordinary, it automatically draws both the media's and customers' attention towards itself. Subway found itself in a similar spot after launching its National Cookie Day exclusive, Footlong Cookies. While the idea of a one-foot-long cookie in itself was very amusing, the choice of toppings and flavors didn't really please some of the chain's customers.

Subway® @SUBWAY Happy #nationalcookieday from all the footlong cookies especially The Great Pickle Happy #nationalcookieday from all the footlong cookies especially The Great Pickle https://t.co/tMbzXDPp6r

Three out of the four cookies—Cookie Club, Mexicali, and the Monster—were loaded with sweet and hearty toppings, while the fourth cookie, The Pickle, literally had pickles, salty potato chips, and bacon crumble. While the customers were excited for the other three, 'The Pickle' was up for an argument.

Bitbat @Bitbat1 @SUBWAY Subway this is out of line and unacceptable @SUBWAY Subway this is out of line and unacceptable

Many users couldn't believe that putting pickles on cookies was something the chain would do. Some of them even had to check to make sure that it was posted on the fast-food chain's official Twitter account.

Robin Tweets 🧢 @CrackpotSasquat @SUBWAY this is so bad I thought it was one of those fake accounts!! this is so bad I thought it was one of those fake accounts!! @SUBWAY 😂 this is so bad I thought it was one of those fake accounts!!

Zion Peters @ZionPeters5 @SUBWAY Yo I had to double check to make sure that this was real and not some guy who paid to be verified. I am in disbelief. @SUBWAY Yo I had to double check to make sure that this was real and not some guy who paid to be verified. I am in disbelief. https://t.co/aiYGKIyz0U

While others complained, one user was utterly displeased by the idea of the new cookies only being available at one location.

Merkitten @mer_kittyn @SUBWAY So theyre available in ONE place, thats it. Whats the point of advertising it nationally then? "Hey look at this great product we make and wont make available to 99% of our customers!" @SUBWAY So theyre available in ONE place, thats it. Whats the point of advertising it nationally then? "Hey look at this great product we make and wont make available to 99% of our customers!"

Though 'The Pickles' was a thoroughly controversial cookie, others didn't look that bad to the users, and many seemed excited for them.

We don't know whether Subway wanted the Footlong Cookies to be a hit or if it was all to create a buzz, but the fast-food chain surely got itself a new record. Footlong Cookies helped the chain become the first fast-food chain in the country to ever offer one-foot-long cookies on its menu.

