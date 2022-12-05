"Who tf came up with that abomination": Subway Footlong Cookie sparks wild reactions online

Commemorating National Cookie Day, Subway launched an exclusive menu of cookies that were literally one foot long. Dubbed the Footlong Cookies, the four cookies were inspired by some of the fast-food chain's most popular signature sandwiches. The footlong cookies were exclusively sold at the chain's pop-up restaurant Cookieway in Miami on National Cookie Day between 1 pm and 5 pm.
The fast-food chain opened its first store that strictly sells cookies on National Cookie Day last year in New York City. The idea behind the pop-up was to gather donations for the Subway Cares Foundation, which helps youngsters get nutritious food, tuition, and employment assistance across the country.
While the whole idea of special cookies for National Cookie Day and donations for a non-proft organization was great, some of the cookies on the menu weren't. Many users were skeptical of 'The Pickle' footlong cookies, which were literally topped with pickles. A Twitter user from the U.K. called the cookies an "abomination" in response to the fast-food chain's tweet.
Footlong Cookies were exclusively available in a single store in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at 1575 SW 8th Street. The one-foot-long special cookies were only available in the United States on a first-come, first-serve basis, against any big or small donation to the Subway Cares Foundation.
Twitter did not react well to Subway's Footlong Cookies
When a brand does something extraordinary, it automatically draws both the media's and customers' attention towards itself. Subway found itself in a similar spot after launching its National Cookie Day exclusive, Footlong Cookies. While the idea of a one-foot-long cookie in itself was very amusing, the choice of toppings and flavors didn't really please some of the chain's customers.
Three out of the four cookies—Cookie Club, Mexicali, and the Monster—were loaded with sweet and hearty toppings, while the fourth cookie, The Pickle, literally had pickles, salty potato chips, and bacon crumble. While the customers were excited for the other three, 'The Pickle' was up for an argument.
Many users couldn't believe that putting pickles on cookies was something the chain would do. Some of them even had to check to make sure that it was posted on the fast-food chain's official Twitter account.
While others complained, one user was utterly displeased by the idea of the new cookies only being available at one location.
Though 'The Pickles' was a thoroughly controversial cookie, others didn't look that bad to the users, and many seemed excited for them.
We don't know whether Subway wanted the Footlong Cookies to be a hit or if it was all to create a buzz, but the fast-food chain surely got itself a new record. Footlong Cookies helped the chain become the first fast-food chain in the country to ever offer one-foot-long cookies on its menu.