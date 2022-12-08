Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf recall: Reason, codes, and other details

Over 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf are being recalled over cross-contamination concerns. The move comes after Kraft Heinz Foods Company, manufacturer of the ready-to-eat Ham and Cheese loaves, informed the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about potential cross-contamination with unprocessed products.

After reporting the matter to FSIS, Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued a nationwide recall notice on December 5. The company is recalling around 2400 lbs.,16-ounce packets of Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

FSIS has classified the recall as a Class I concern, indicating high to medium-level risks with the potential to cause adverse health consequences and even death. The sales of the concerned products have been fully halted now, and all of the stock is being recalled.

As of now, FSIS has not received reports of any potential health risks or medical implications caused after the consumption of the recalled Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf. However, the risks loom as the symptoms may take anywhere between 24 hours to seven days to appear.

Consumption of cross-contaminated meat and other food products can cause mild infections like upset stomach, nausea, headache, diarrhea, and severe health risks like organ failure and death.

Customers are advised to check their fridge in case they might have purchased the recalled Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf. If you find them, either throw them away at the earliest or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

It would also be advised to clean your fridge properly after removing the recalled products from it. If you, or a family member, show any signs of the aforementioned symptoms, rush them to the nearest health care center for medical assistance.

Ready-to-eat Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf is popularly used in homemade snacks like sandwiches, burgers, and much more. As the product comes already seasoned, some people also tend to eat it straight out of the packet.

With the cause of the recall being cross-contamination with unprocessed meat, the matter raises serious concerns about the health and safety risks for someone who might have already consumed it.

The recalled Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf was shipped to distribution centers across Ohio and Virginia, and was also shipped to certain grocery stores. Available in 16oz rigid vacuum-sealed packages, the ready-to-eat ham and cheese loafs carry a production date of Oct. 10, 2022.

The front label reads the product name “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” in bold. You will see the codes “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” to “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” printed on the bottom of the front label. If you look inside the USDA mark of inspection, you will find the establishment number “Est. 537V”.

label example of the Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf for checking recalled products (Image via United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

If any of the above-mentioned details match the Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf package that you may have, then you must dispose of it safely at the earliest, or return it to the store for a refund.

Customers who wish to get in touch with The Kraft Heinz Food Company regarding the Kraft Heinz Ham and Cheese loaf recall can reach out to the Customer Hotline at 1-866-572-3806, or write to the company at [email protected]

Customers can also get in touch with the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline for any issues or concerns at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or live chat on via Ask USDA between 10 am to 6 pm EST.

