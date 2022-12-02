Disney Clothes recall 2022: Items, batch numbers, and other details revealed

Around 87,000 children's clothes sold between November 2021 and August 2022 are under the radar for a nationwide Disney Clothes recall. The Disney-themed clothing sets are being recalled over lead-hazard concerns. The move comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a notice for a nationwide recall.

The recalled products were produced by the Bentex Group, a leading apparel manufacturer in the United States. After a thorough investigation last November, the CPSC found that the ink used to paint the recalled clothes contained lead levels beyond the minimum allowed limits. Lead levels exceeding both the Federal Lead Paint Ban and the Federal Lead Content Ban led to a nationwide Disney Clothes recall notice issued on November 23.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a notice for the Disney Clothes recall soon after.

"The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard."

Expressing concern over the adverse effects of the affected clothes under the Disney Clothes recall, the CPSC further said,

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues."

Customers are advised to separate the affected clothing from their children at the earliest. All clothing included in the Disney Clothes recall can cause serious health issues for children, so parents must maintain vigilance and seek medical assistance if they see something wrong with their children.

All you need to know about Disney Clothes recall

As stated earlier, the recalled clothes were sold between November 2021 and August 2022, and were available in some of the most prominent stores, including TJ Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Amazon, and other retail stores across the country.

You can identify the products included in the nationwide Disney Clothes recall by the designs printed on them and the batch numbers printed on the inner side of the clothes. Customers are advised to go through the following list to check whether the products they have are part of the recall:

1) Minnie Mouse-printed yellow long-sleeve top with black leggings with white and yellow flowers

Batch numbers: 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722.

2) Minnie Mouse heads and polka dots printed bike shorts set with a red polyester short-sleeve top

Batch number: 71E2125MI-0122.

3) Winnie the Pooh and Hello Hunny print yellow trim Girls' shorts set with a yellow polyester short sleeve T-shirt and light blue shorts

Batch number: SP2247971DC 3/2022

4) Descendants and Wickedly Fierce characters printed Girls' shorts set with purple polyester short sleeves, and gray shorts with a purple trim

Batch number: SP2246088DS 03/2022

5) Baby Yoda and Frogs print Boys' shorts set with a green long sleeve top and green-striped shorts

Batch number: 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322.

6) Mickey Mouse-print, three packs of drawstring shorts with gray, yellow, and brown

Batch number: 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322.

7) Mickey Mouse print, three packs of sweatpants in gray, yellow, and brown

Batch number: 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322.

8) Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print Kids' shorts set with a yellow short-sleeve T-shirt

Batch number: 12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021.

9) Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed Kids' leggings set, with a green short sleeve top, pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots

Batch number: 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322.

Consumers are advised to collect all the clothes from the nationwide Disney Clothes recall and keep them away from children. To claim a refund on the recalled clothes, customers can contact Bentex at 1-800-451-0285 or reach them via email at [email protected] or online.

