Lidl recalls Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars due to possible salmonella threat

Lidl is recalling its Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars after a potential Salmonella contamination concern. The company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall notice for its Christmas countdown calendars after finding Salmonella contaminants in its products during routine testing. The company further claimed that it regularly conducts such quality and safety inspections to ensure the safety of its customers.

The voluntary recall affects all 8.4oz Favorina Advent Calendars sold between October 12, 2022, and December 5, 2022. Available at all Lidl US stores, the concerned products were a great attraction for households with children. The recalled products carry a 'Best If Used by' date of 2023 and have a barcode number 4056489516965 printed on them. Therefore, customers are advised to check their Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars for the mentioned details.

a recalled Lidl Advent Calendar (Image via Lidl)

If you find any such details printed on the Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars that you may have purchased, you are advised to immediately dispose of it or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consuming Salmonella contaminated products is highly dangerous and can cause serious health problems for children, the elderly, and people with low immunity.

If you or someone in your family has inadvertently consumed the recalled product, please seek medical attention immediately.

What is the Salmonella contamination that led to the recall of Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars?

Citizens of the United States have seen at least a dozen recalls in the last few weeks. While the reasons behind these recalls vary, a large number of them were due to contaminants like Salmonella. The United States reports approximately 42,000 cases of Salmonella every year, making it one of the most common food poisoning bacteria that can also lead to death in a few severe cases.

Though stocks of the Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars have been recalled following the notice, many customers may have already purchased the product and would have also consumed some of it.

causes of food recalls in the year 2019 (Image via Statista)

Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated products from the Favorina Christmas Advent Calendars can cause a Salmonellosis infection which can lead to diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains. A Salmonella infection incubates within seven to 48 hours after you consume the contaminated food and can last up to two weeks without treatment.

Salmonella infection is usually low to mild, but it can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications. The most common Salmonella treatments include the administration of diarrhea and fever-reducing medications, as well as antibiotics.

Patients are also advised to consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes as the continued diarrhea causes dehydration. Although medical attention is not always required in Salmonella-related cases, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

Poll : 0 votes