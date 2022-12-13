Byheart Infant Formula recall: Reason, product batches, and other details explored

A precautionary measure against cross-contamination concerns has led to the baby-formula company, Byheart, issuing a nationwide Byheart Infant Formula recall.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was reported that a sample from its third-party packager's facility tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii. The baby formula company has its own manufacturing supply chain but has to rely on a third-party packager for the final canning of the finished formula, leading to cross-contamination concerns.

Taking to its website to share the news of the Byheart Infant Formula recall, the company stressed that the recall was voluntary and that it is confident in its safety and quality testing programs, with co-founders Mia & Ron, saying:

"It is important to note that this voluntary recall is not related to our own manufacturing in any way, and we remain confident in our safety testing and quality program. We own our entire manufacturing supply chain, with the exception of final canning, which is conducted by a reputable third-party packager."

The products being recalled are 24-oz containers of ''Byheart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula - Milk Based Powder with Iron'' for 0-12 Months. Customers can recognize the recalled product by checking the following batch numbers printed on the bottom of the cans:

22273 C1

22276 C1

22277 C1

22278 C1

22280 C1

The products were delivered to consumers through the mail and carry the 'Use by date' of January 1, 2024, or July 1, 2024, printed on them.

What are the health risks related to Cronobacter sakazakii which lead to precautionary Byheart Infant Formula recall?

25NewsKXXV @25NewsKXXV



For more: RECALL: ByHeart has voluntarily recalled five batches of its infant formula due to the potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.For more: kxxv.com/news/national/… RECALL: ByHeart has voluntarily recalled five batches of its infant formula due to the potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.For more: kxxv.com/news/national/… https://t.co/SSUvkR40J4

Cronobacter Sakazakii, which was previously called Enterobacter sakazakii, is a germ that is known to be able to live in extremely dry places. Cronobacter findings have often been reported in dry foods like herbal teas, starches, powdered milk, and powdered infant formula.

Cronobacter germs can pose a lethal threat to babies, the elderly, and people with low immunity, like HIV patients, cancer patients, and those who have had organ transplants.

Cronobacter germs are highly lethal for infants and babies under 12 months of age. These germs can cause serious medical problems in babies, including - severe bloodstream infections like sepsis and brain infections like meningitis. Both of these medical implications can be life-threatening and often lead to death.

A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that around 20% of infants in the United States who develop sepsis or meningitis due to Cronobacter germs lose their lives. Thus, baby formula companies must stay extra vigilant in cases related to Cronobacter germs, leading to recalls like the Byheart Infant Formula recall.

What to do if you have purchased the baby formula from Byheart Infant Formula recall?

Though the Byheart formula was recalled as a precautionary measure, it is still advised not to give the recalled products to babies. Parents are advised to immediately dispose of the products under the Byheart Infant Formula recall.

Byheart has not mentioned any information regarding refunds for the recalled products, but customers can contact the company for their queries and doubts at [email protected] or via call at 1-909-506-2354. Apparently, the company will also be emailing customers who may have bought the recalled products.

The company is yet to report any reactions or illnesses caused by the consumption of the products in the Byheart Infant Formula recall, but parents are advised to stay vigilant. If you notice anything unusual, rush your baby to the nearest medical care center.

Poll : 0 votes